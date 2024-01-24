■ NEWS – Great insecurity and psychological disorders •

#NEWS #Great #insecurity #psychological #disorders

On January 18, the High Authority for Health published recommendations to improve access to a path of health, social integration and civic life for people in great precariousness suffering from psychological disorders.

Populations in extremely precarious situations have been increasing continuously in France for twenty years. According to a 2022 study by the Abbé Pierre Foundation, the number of homeless people rises to 330,000.

Among them, 30% have severe psychiatric disorders (schizophrenia, bipolar disorders), points out the 2010 Samenta survey (1).

According to international data (2), this proportion rises to 75% if we include other disorders such as depression, anxiety or psycho-traumatic stress.

30% of people living on the street suffer from severe psychiatric disorders. Credit: Pxhere These people encounter multiple obstacles in accessing care and social services and suffer from stigma. In its recommendations for good practices (3) – drawn up at the request of the General Directorate of Social Cohesion (DGCS) – the High Health Authority (HAS) underlines the importance of meeting them where they live.

“Go to” and “stay with”

In the “going towards” approaches, the authors insist on the need to take the time necessary for the meeting, to be available, to “stay with” by reiterating the offer of help in the event of refusal – without however impose – and avoid waiting times as much as possible. The success of the support depends on the quality of the first contacts.

“The “going towards” is not an approach limited to specialized teams such as the mobile precarious psychiatry teams (EMPP), it is a professional posture of openness and unconditional welcome of the person “where they are “, specify the authors.

HAS insists on the need to offer comprehensive support and to intervene as early as possible. She emphasizes that the approach integrating access to housing or at least a “home” associated with medical and social support is the most effective in improving the situations of these people.

HAS also warns of the risks of rupture, particularly during transition periods (leaving hospital, access to housing, etc.), and encourages people to anticipate them by offering intensive support.

Transdisciplinary approach

All this requires a transdisciplinary and coordinated approach, favoring networking, exchange and sharing of information. HAS encourages public authorities to support, at the national and territorial level, the implementation of global and coordinated responses by assessing the (social and health) needs of people in extremely precarious situations, by providing for the generalization and sustainable financing of relevant coordinated measures, or by promoting access to rights through administrative simplification.

The effective implementation of these recommendations requires that professionals have resources and support that meet the needs on the ground. In a context marked by particular tensions in the social work and care professions.

Katia Rouff-Fiorenzi





