▶ An Austrian defended before the security committee of the lower house the police intervention against the shooter at the faculty — ČT24 — Czech Television

1/11/2024, Updated 1 hour ago|Source: ČTK, ČT24

Studio ČT24: The Austrian Minister of the Interior on the police intervention in the December attack by a shooter at the Faculty of Arts (source: ČT24)

The General Inspection of the Security Forces (GIBS) has not yet initiated criminal proceedings in connection with the police intervention during a shooting at the Faculty of Arts of the Charles University (FF UK) last December, Minister of the Interior Vít Rakušan (STAN) told deputies from the Security Committee on Thursday, according to which the procedure was the police and other elements of the rescue system are professional. The intervention was already investigated by internal control, and no errors were detected. One of the MPs, whose daughter was shot by the attacker, gave an emotional speech at the meeting. He blamed the police and the school management for the style of communication. The parliamentary committee suspended the discussion indefinitely after about three hours without adopting conclusions or tasks.

“At this moment, according to my information, the General Inspectorate of the Security Forces has not initiated any criminal proceedings that would be conducted against any member or service procedure that the Police of the Czech Republic chose at that moment,” said the Austrian. According to him, the police prevented a much bigger tragedy that could have occurred by the approach of the first patrols. The lives and health of other people who were in the faculty building were spared, he added. The discussion in the lower house on the intervention of the police began with a minute of silence.

Due to the intervention at the university, there was criticism that the police had underestimated the situation. On the day of the tragic act, in which a shooter killed fourteen people and wounded another 25 at the faculty, she had information that the twenty-four-year-old attacker, a student of the faculty from the central Bohemian village of Hostouň, had gone to Prague saying he wanted to take his own life. She then found the wanted father dead in his residence.

“All the questions that are in the public space are legitimate and the police are trying to answer them,” said the Austrian. “I would like to appreciate the police that from the first stage they tried to inform very openly and transparently within the limits of what the Police of the Czech Republic can inform about at this stage,” he added. However, he drew attention to the fact that it is a so-called live criminal trial and it is not possible to provide answers to some questions.

The internal audit of the police presidium marked the intervention as correct, both during the shooting and during the previous search for the suspect. However, the office recommended improving crisis communication with representatives of institutions or events where a similar attack could take place next time. In connection with the protection of so-called soft targets, representatives of the Ministry of the Interior consider it essential that universities develop their own threat assessment. They warned against taking blanket measures and against the “hasty” purchase of technical equipment without prior proper analyzes of risks and threats.

Richter: No one answered

MPs also asked questions to the police representatives. The most emotional statement in front of the committee was made by ANO MP Jan Richter, one of the shot was his daughter, reported ČT reporter Jakub Pacner.

Richter described the assailant hitting his daughter in the second of three bursts into the classroom where he shot. According to the deputy, she then lay in the classroom next to her dying friend. He complained that after providing first aid to his daughter, the police left her lying in a transport bag on the sidewalk in front of the faculty for some time. She was reportedly taken to the hospital one hour and forty minutes after the attack. The Austrian promised an investigation.

Reporter Pacner comments on the meeting of the parliamentary security committee (source: ČT24)

The deputy was bothered by the fact that he left his contacts to the intervening police officers in four different places, but no one contacted him with an offer of help. The police only came to question his daughter, for whom he had to provide psychological help, the day after the attack and were only interested in the identity of the shooter, Richter said. He didn’t even get information about where his daughter’s personal belongings ended up. “No one from the faculty even contacted me,” added the MP.

Rector Milena Králíčková claims that she assured Richter that she can “turn to her at any time”. Charles University later stated that it had not yet received a list of the injured from the police or rescue system components, although it had requested it, according to CU spokesman Václav Hájek. The police are said to have referred to the protection of personal data of the injured. “Earlier, the university only received the list of victims. The Charles University was able to find out the names of the injured pedagogues on its own,” wrote Hájek.

Events: Meeting of the Security Committee (source: ČT24)

“We consider it necessary to emphasize that, in the public space, the leadership of the UK and the leadership of the FF of the UK regularly calls on the families of the injured and survivors to contact the UK and the FF of the UK, if it is in their power, to connect with the contacts that were published and available and were regularly publicized,” he pointed out.

The police, criticized by Richter for the delay regarding his daughter, said that they had to first check whether the building was safe after the suicide of the gunman and whether there was a bomb planted in it. Only then was she able to let the paramedics in to the injured. “The police to them (injured, editor’s note) they really bought time so that we could then treat them and give them a chance to survive,” said Jana Poštová, spokeswoman for the Prague ambulance service.

ANO MP Jiří Mašek let it be known that the police knew, according to some information, that the shooter was mentally disturbed and could be dangerous. He paused over the fact that the police had not cleared or secured all the faculty buildings in Prague. Prague police director Petr Matějček defended himself by saying that the police had information that the shooter wanted to commit suicide. He also drew attention to the fact that even after the attacker was neutralized at the faculty, it was not certain whether he had an accomplice. In addition, according to him, during the intervention, the police received information about two other places where shooting was supposed to take place.

Another ANO member of parliament, Hubert Lang, wanted to know whether the shooter had weapons with him on his way to Prague, or whether he had them hidden in the faculty building on Jan Palach Square. According to him, if he had kept them there, the police patrols that were looking for the shooter at the faculty before his arrival could have prevented the tragedy if they had remained there.

For example, MP Radek Koten (SPD) also had questions, who asked whether the police used the option of sending bulk SMS messages.

The chairman of the security committee, Pavel Žáček (ODS), stated in the Events, comments that the committee has yet to make a final conclusion. According to him, the intervention ensured that the shooter could not fulfill all his plans. “He wanted to continue,” he said. Member of the House Committee on Security Jana Mračková Vildumetzová (ANO) said in the same program that all questions about the intervention must be answered. Both she and Žáček appreciated Richter’s point of view, according to Mračková Vildumetzová, he did not criticize the police intervention as such.

After the attack on the faculty, the shooter committed suicide. According to the police, he was also responsible for a double murder in Klánovické les, in which he shot a man and his two-month-old daughter a few days earlier.

Events, comments: Where do police and faculty versions diverge? (source: ČT24)