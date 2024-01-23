▶ ČT documentary about the shooting at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University — ČT24 — Czech Television

#ČT #documentary #shooting #Faculty #Arts #Charles #University #ČT24 #Czech #Television

Document 21 December FF UK (source: ČT24)

On Sunday, a month passed since the tragic shooting at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University, where the attacker killed 14 people and injured 25 others. The event, which affected the whole of the Czech Republic and caused a stir abroad, was recalled by a documentary by Czech Television, which included the testimony of faculty secretary Zdenka Filipová and history student Tomáš Hercík, who helped the intervening police officers find their way around the faculty building. The document was prepared by editors Richard Samko and Johana Šulcová.

“It was a split-second decision, the moment when it flashed through my head that I had to act, step in, help my colleagues. A lot of (relatives) were worried about me, they were in shock that whole day and the following days, they told me not to do anything like that again, not to take risks,” Hercík recalled on the ČT24 broadcast. Only later were they happy that he went and helped someone. They also told him they were proud of him.

90′ ČT24: One month since the shooting at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University (source: ČT24)