Early SLIT in children reduces the risk of asthma

Allergic rhinitis as a risk factor for developing allergic asthma

Allergic rhinitis is a highly prevalent chronic disease that causes upper respiratory symptoms such as nasal itching, nasal obstruction, itchy eyes, and sneezing. The consequences include sleep disorders, lower school performance, lower productivity and a lower quality of life.

Allergic rhinitis is known to be an important risk factor for the development of allergic asthma. In approximately 45% of children, the disease progresses to allergic asthma. Furthermore, the likelihood of poor asthma control increases with the coexistence of allergic rhinitis.

Severe impairment of children due to allergies

Childhood asthma is known to limit children’s daily activities and is associated with increased school absences. Additionally, poor asthma control and asthma exacerbations increase the risk of hospitalization. Therefore, it is not surprising that the coexistence of allergic rhinitis and asthma is associated with higher healthcare costs and lower quality of life.

SLIT reduces the symptoms of allergic rhinitis

Several studies in children and adolescents have shown that allergen immunotherapy (AIT) can significantly reduce the symptoms of allergic rhinitis and the use of medications to relieve them. AIT can be performed subcutaneously or sublingually (SLIT).

When is the optimal time to start SLIT therapy?

It is known that the age of onset of allergic rhinitis influences the risk of developing allergic asthma. Therefore, it is likely that children may benefit from early initiation of SLIT therapy.

Are there benefits to starting SLIT early?

Therefore, a recent study examined the clinical and economic benefits of SLIT initiated in early childhood in the treatment of allergic rhinitis to reduce progression to allergic asthma.

The study included 812 children with moderate to severe seasonal allergic rhinitis due to grass pollen allergy. Of them, 398 received SLIT, which began at different ages (five, seven and twelve years), while 414 children received only therapy to relieve symptoms during the same period. The children were examined for more than 20 years.

Early initiation of SLIT reduces asthma risk

Of the children who started SLIT therapy at age five, fewer (19%) developed allergic asthma compared to those who started treatment later (24% at age seven and 29% at age twelve).

Reduce healthcare costs with early SLIT initiation

For children who started SLIT therapy at age five, total healthcare costs were €20,429 per patient, while for children who started therapy at ages seven and twelve, costs were €21,050 and €22,329. respectively. higher.

