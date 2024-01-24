⚡ How old were the dinosaurs?

#dinosaurs

Here is a section of the tibia of an “ostrich dinosaur”, or Ornithomimosaurus. This name given by paleontologists means in Greek “lizard that imitates the bird”, due to the superficial morphological resemblance of the skeleton of this dinosaur to that of modern ostriches. Ornithomimosaurs lived in the Cretaceous period (between 140 million and 66 million years ago). These bipeds wore feathers and could reach up to 11 meters in length.



The Ornithomimosaurus owner of this approximately 50 cm long tibia comes from the Angeac-Charente site, in Charente. This deposit, dated to the Lower Cretaceous (140 million years), revealed tens of thousands of bones, representing the disarticulated skeletons of different species of dinosaurs, including several species of large herbivorous dinosaurs and two large species of carnivorous dinosaurs, but also turtles, crocodiles, lizards, flying reptiles, amphibians, fish, and even mammals. All of these fossils were deposited and buried for a relatively short period of time, which allows us to affirm that these different species coexisted within the same ecosystem, whose environment was a subtropical freshwater swamp.

Among all of these fossilized remains, the bones attributed to Ornithomimosaurus are the most abundant, particularly the femurs and tibias. At least 70 individuals from the same population were buried there. They had very different sizes, as evidenced by the femurs and tibias found which measure 20 to 50 centimeters.

If the largest femurs and tibias probably belong to older individuals, exactly how old were they? Had they reached maturity? How many years did it take for the smallest individuals to reach the size of the largest?

Counting the age of dinosaurs like that of trees

For 50 years, paleontologists have studied the age of dinosaurs. Indeed, knowing the precise age of an individual is an essential prerequisite for many fields of research such as developmental biology — which studies how organisms grow and develop, or even population dynamics — which studies fluctuations of the number of individuals within a population over time. An Ornithomimosaurus tibia from the Angeac-Charente site, and a thin section to study the growth rings in the section of the bone.

@ Laurence Godart / DIM PAMIR / CNRS, Provided by the author



To know precisely the age of a dinosaur, you have to delve deep into its bones. In all vertebrates, bone growth slows and can even stop cyclically and seasonally. The interruption of bone growth is visible in the thickness of the bone, materialized in the form of a dark concentric line, reminiscent of tree rings. These structures are called growth arrest lines. In the same way that a period of one year separates two successive rings in the trunk of a tree, two successive lines of stopping growth in a bone indicate that a year has passed.

To estimate the ages of this population, we therefore sectioned 13 tibias and 7 femurs of Ornithomimosaurus and counted their lines of growth cessation. We then related this age data to several indicators of the dinosaur’s size, for example the circumference of the bone’s outer surface. This amounts to establishing a “model” of the growth of this animal.

We then applied this growth model to 294 femurs and tibias of ornithomimosaurs from Angeac-Charente: knowing their size, we can now estimate their age from the model without needing to section them.

Our estimates, still preliminary, show that the youngest individuals were aged one to two years and the oldest individuals were 18 to 20 years old. The latter had completed their growth as shown by the spacing between two successive lines of cessation of growth which decreases to become tiny for the largest severed femurs and tibias. The age profile of the herd is highly asymmetrical with an over-representation of the youngest individuals centered around 5-9 years old. We believe that increased mortality starting from 6-7 years of age could be the cause of this asymmetrical distribution.

These biological age and growth data will be compared with isotopic data of carbon, oxygen, calcium and strontium measured in around fifty femurs covering the entire size (and therefore age) range. observed. These isotopic data make it possible to trace diets. Thus it will be possible to understand whether or not these individuals shared the same environmental resources depending on their stage of growth; for example whether or not the youngest individuals had a different diet from the oldest individuals. This will ultimately allow us to understand how this species was integrated into the Angeac-Charente ecosystem.