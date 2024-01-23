⚡ Scientists discover these unsuspected health benefits of plants

#Scientists #discover #unsuspected #health #benefits #plants

A new study, led by Tilman Kühn of the MedUni Public Health Center in Vienna, reveals that adopting a predominantly plant-based diet can not only help prevent type 2 diabetes, but also improve metabolism and function. hepatic and renal. Published in the journal Diabetes & Metabolism, this research marks a first in identifying the benefits of a plant-based diet on metabolic health and organ functions.



The research involved 113,097 participants in the large-scale UK Biobank study, over a twelve-year observation period. Scientists have discovered that the benefits of a healthy plant-based diet go beyond reducing body fat percentage and waist circumference. According to analyses, a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as whole foods, can reduce the risk of diabetes by 24%, even in individuals who are genetically predisposed or have other risk factors such as obesity, l advanced age or lack of physical activity.

On the other hand, an unhealthy plant-based diet, rich in sweets, refined grains and sugary drinks, is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Researchers have identified key biomarkers, linked to central metabolic processes and organ functions, explaining these protective effects. Normal values ​​for blood lipids (triglycerides), blood glucose (HbA1c), inflammatory parameters (CRP) and insulin-like growth factor (IGF1) are associated with a low risk of diabetes.

The study also highlights the importance of full liver and kidney function in preventing diabetes. These organs play a major role in people who already have diabetes. Researchers have found that a healthy plant-based diet improves liver and kidney function, thereby reducing the risk of diabetes.

Tilman Kühn, Professor of Public Health Nutrition at MedUni Vienna and the University of Vienna, emphasizes that this research is the first to demonstrate that the beneficial health effects of a plant-based diet go beyond factors known, offering previously underestimated benefits for the function of vital organs.

This study thus highlights the positive impact of a healthy plant-based diet, not only on the prevention of diabetes, but also on the improvement of metabolism and liver and kidney functions. It is important to note that the effectiveness of this diet depends on the quality of the foods consumed, favoring fresh and whole products rather than processed and sugary foods.