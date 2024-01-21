⚡ These nanorobots, powered by urine, reduce bladder tumors by 90%

In a recent study, researchers from IRB Barcelona, ​​in collaboration with IBEC and CIC biomaGUNE, demonstrated the effectiveness of self-propelled nanorobots in reducing bladder tumors by 90%. This scientific achievement paves the way for more effective and less invasive treatments for bladder cancer.

The nanorobots, administered in a single dose, led to a significant reduction in tumor volume, far surpassing current treatments which require between 6 and 14 hospital visits. According to Sánchez, ICREA research professor at IBEC and leader of the study, this therapeutic approach could increase efficiency by reducing the duration of hospitalizations and the cost of treatments.

a: Schematic representation of the nanobot and radiolabeling manufacturing process. Ur, urease.
b: Left: characterization of nanobots by dynamic light scattering (n = 3, technical repeats). Data are presented as mean values ​​and error bars represent sem. Center: zeta potential (n=3, technical repeats). Data are presented as mean values ​​and error bars represent sem. Right: Transmission electron microscopy image.
c: Snapshots illustrating the movement dynamics of nanobots in the absence and presence (300 mM) of urea as fuel, and corresponding pixel intensity histograms for ROI marked by a circle.
Panel created with BioRender.com.

One of the key innovations of this research is the development of advanced digital microscopy technology to visualize nanorobots without prior markers. This technology uses a laser beam to illuminate samples, allowing the acquisition of 3D images by scattering light interacting with tissues and particles.

The nanorobots, powered by urea present in urine, propel themselves towards the tumor and penetrate inside to deliver radioactive treatment based on iodine. This innovative method has shown, in mouse models, a reduction in tumor volume by almost 90%, suggesting a promising alternative for the treatment of bladder cancer, which tends to recur.

Currently, bladder cancer is treated in its early stages by intravesical chemotherapy or immunotherapy after removal of the tumor. However, recurrences occur in up to 70% of cases after 5 years, while up to 30% of patients do not respond to treatment. This leads to a constant need for monitoring and new treatments for these patients, significantly increasing the costs of treating this form of cancer.

Nanorobots, due to their ability to actively propel themselves and disperse in the urinary environment, offer immense potential to improve the therapeutic efficacy of intravesical treatment of bladder cancer. With a diameter of 450 nm, these mesoporous silica nanorobots are designed to propel themselves using chemical energy from substrate-based reactions in the surrounding fluid, particularly urea broken down by the urease enzyme.

This discovery marks a turning point in the fight against bladder cancer and could significantly improve patients’ quality of life while reducing treatment costs. The next step in this study is to determine whether the tumors recur after treatment.

