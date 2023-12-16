【Emily】The Director of Immigration has received fraudulent calls from the “Immigration Department” – 20231216 – Hong Kong News – Daily Ming Pao

#EmilyThe #Director #Immigration #received #fraudulent #calls #Immigration #Department #Hong #Kong #News #Daily #Ming #Pao

Saturday, December 16, 2023

The Temple Street Night Market is crowded and the Chamber of Commerce hopes to attract diners in the same area. The reasonably priced and diversified food is known as the "Hong Kong Night Market Returns". Neighboring restaurants are invited to set up stalls with zero rent for thousands of incidentals. The Mesto Hong Kong team's tickets sold out within an hour and are now available to scalpers. Pediatric hospital beds are double the price and are expected to be fully booked next month. The winter flu peak is expected next month. Department of Health: 15% influenza vaccine coverage for young children is "not ideal". The cold front has caused temperatures to drop to 10℃ in many districts tonight. Dr. Yanji admits that he defrauded 110,000 yuan to replenish water and begged for mercy. He is not taking advantage of it. Asking for pocket money and threatening man for twice raping stepdaughter, Hong Kong Yew Chung University Hospital contract revised package fee to cover day services, national security law details revised and gazetted, childbirth freeze may be postponed until trial is completed, UK and US are concerned, five more people are wanted On Monday, the court required an X-ray machine examination. Judge Yuan Jianing retired and hoped that the court would continue to show fairness. Ma Daoli: His wife may return to the High Court to "rest first." Police arrested 12 people for hijacking WhatsApp and defrauding 3.96 million, posing as 326 people and borrowing money from friends to counter-defraud. 1,223 people were detained in the month, involving a total of RMB 2.2 billion. The tickets for the first bridge tour group to visit the island were sold out in the first week. Customers praised "spending one or two hundred yuan to experience a project worth hundreds of billions." A man warned his peers to insult their wives and mothers: Common swear words "Hundreds of thousands a day" People are making noises and complaining that we are so busy." An octogenarian was arrested for attacking a resident with a crutch. Bay Area Education Exhibition. Hong Kong schools welcome a "wave" of mainland students. 120 schools participated. The Immigration Department said that 5,400 newly approved high-talented children last month will be sentenced to prison. A former employee of Mantong Leju was jailed for 14 weeks for another child abuse case "to take into account public perception". The turnout rate of MPs increased. This newspaper revealed that there were insufficient votes in the vote. Mr. Leung Kwan-yin: After being reminded, the second round of simple housing allocation was 9.8 billion The cost of each unit is 590,000. Councilors approve the 10-year unreasonable spending on the East Kowloon Line. They question the priority of Tai Kok Tsui. A truck shoveled onto the pavement and smashed a shop window. Customs inspected NT$2.43 million for marijuana flowers. A 38-year-old unemployed man was arrested. Kowloon City Express: Sui Lianxiang Tower collapse Trademark War "Time-honored Brand" Certification Endangered Nine Cities Express: The first batch of rockets made in Nansha will be shot next month Nine Cities Express: Guangzhou online taxi booking platform launched Nine Cities Express: Victoria Harbor "appears" Futian promotes Hong Kong In-depth Bay Area Tour Notes: Food Certification/Text: Shang Dongmei[Emily]Haiyuan Artificial Insemination Breeds the World's First BB of Endangered Ox-nose Chowder, Born in April this Year[Emily]Liu Zexing was interviewed and talked about his childhood demonstration of picking bamboo sticks[Emily]Musk's grandmother talked about it when she visited Hong Kong Many Teslas[Emily]The Director of Immigration has received fraudulent calls from the "Immigration Department"[Emily]The Legislature Luncheon Concert will be resumed to listen to the grown-up "Little Ghost Team" performance