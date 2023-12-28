巨野, Kim Geon-hee and 5 billion club special prosecution law passed…與 did not participate in the vote

#巨野 #Kim #Geonhee #billion #club #special #prosecution #law #passed…與 #participate #vote

People Power Party lawmakers are leaving the plenary session of the National Assembly on the 28th before voting on the Daejang-dong 5 billion club special prosecution bill. /yunhap news

The Special Prosecution Act (Kim Kun-hee Special Prosecution Act) on suspicion of first lady Kim Kun-hee’s stock price manipulation at Deutsche Motors passed the plenary session of the National Assembly on the 28th. The Special Prosecutor Kim Kun-hee Act was passed with the approval of all 180 members present at the plenary session on this day. People Power Party lawmakers only debated against the bill, saying it was “an evil law for general elections,” left the meeting hall, and did not participate in the vote. The Democratic Party of Korea (167 seats) and the Justice Party (6 seats), which support this special prosecution law, have a majority of the seats, making passage of the plenary session a fait accompli despite opposition from the People Power Party (112 seats).

In April, the opposition party, including the Democratic Party, designated the so-called ‘double special prosecution’, including the special prosecution of Kim Kun-hee and the investigation into the Daejang-dong 5 billion club, as a fast-track agenda. The twin special prosecutors’ bill was automatically submitted to the plenary session on this day after meeting the deliberation period stipulated by the National Assembly Act.

The Kim Kun-hee Special Prosecutor Act is a bill proposed by the opposition party to reveal whether Mrs. Kim was involved in the Deutsche Motors stock price manipulation case. Ms. Kim was not indicted in the 19-month investigation by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office during the Moon Jae-in administration. At the time, the Chief of the Central District Prosecutors’ Office was Chief Prosecutor Lee Seong-yoon, and Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae exercised her investigative command authority over Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-yeol to stop directing the family-related investigation.

On this day, the opposition party submitted and passed a revision to the Kim Kun-hee Special Prosecutor Act. Originally, Article 3 of the Special Prosecutor Act specified that the subjects of recommendation for special prosecutor candidates were ‘negotiating groups excluding the negotiating group to which the President himself belongs and political parties in the National Assembly that are not negotiating groups.’ This provision allows only the opposition party to recommend a special prosecutor candidate. The opposition party changed this part to ‘the party with the most seats among the parties in the National Assembly that are not negotiation groups and negotiation groups excluding the negotiation group of the political party to which the President himself belongs or belonged.’ Even if President Yoon Seok-yeol leaves the party, the People Power Party is blocked from recommending prosecutors, and participation is restricted to only the Democratic Party and the Justice Party among the opposition parties.

The fact that the Democratic Party and the Justice Party monopolize the right to recommend special prosecutor candidates is causing controversy over the poison clause. The ruling party is also raising issues with the provision (Article 12 of the Special Prosecutors’ Act) that allows the special prosecutor to hold press briefings on the investigation process other than the suspect’s facts, saying, “The investigation will be broadcast live during the election period.” In addition, the opposition party claims that this special investigation may even investigate suspicions of receiving luxury bags, but it is also pointed out that the suspicion of stock price manipulation and the suspicion of luxury bags are separate issues with completely different origins and contents.

Likewise, the Daejangdong 5 billion club special prosecution bill, promoted by the Democratic Party and the Justice Party, was passed with the approval of all 181 members present at the plenary session. The opposition party proposed and passed a revised bill, including increasing the number of prosecutors dispatched to the special prosecution from 10 to 20. This bill limited the entities recommended by the special prosecutor to the Justice Party, the Basic Income Party, and the Progressive Party.

The ruling party decided to propose exercising the presidential veto (right to request reconsideration) regarding the twin special prosecutors. As with the previous amendments to the Grain Management Act, the Nursing Act, the Yellow Bag Act, and the 3 Broadcasting Acts, the conflict is expected to be repeated, with the large opposition party unilaterally pushing the bill and the President exercising his veto power.