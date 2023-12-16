[내일날씨] Cold below freezing even in the middle of the day… Snow and rain everywhere

#내일날씨 #Cold #freezing #middle #day.. #Snow #rain

Soldiers gradually shrinking snow-covered barbed wire fences

[연합뉴스 자료사진]

(Seoul = Yonhap News) Reporter Ahn Jung-hoon = Sunday, the 17th, will be mostly clear across the country, but most areas will remain cold with temperatures falling below freezing even during the day.

There may be snow or rain in the southwestern part of Gyeonggi Province, North Chungcheong Province, and inland western Gyeongnam until the morning, and in the South Chungcheong region, Jeolla region, and Jeju Island until the evening.

On Jeju Island, snow from the previous day will continue to pile up, with more than 30cm of snow expected to accumulate in many places.

In the southwestern part of Gyeonggi Province, snowfall from the previous day will continue, showing a snowfall of 2 to 7 cm. During the same period, the expected snowfall amount in the Chungcheong area is 3 to 8 cm (more than 10 cm in many places in Sejong and northern Chungcheongnam-do), 3 to 8 cm in the mountains of central and southern Gangwon and inland Gangwon, and around 1 cm in the eastern coast of northern Gangwon.

In the Jeolla region, it is 5 to 15 cm in Jeollabuk-do, 5 to 10 cm in Gwangju and western Jeollanam-do (more than 15 cm in many places), and 1 to 5 cm in eastern Jeollanam-do. In the Gyeongsang region, 2 to 7 cm of snow will fall on Ulleungdo and Dokdo, and 1 to 5 cm of snow will fall in the western inland of Gyeongnam.

The lowest morning temperature was forecast to be -17 to -3 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature was forecast to be -8 to -3 degrees.

The concentration of fine dust will be at a ‘good’ level in all regions due to smooth diffusion in the air.

The sea waves will be 1.0 to 4.0 m in the East Sea, 1.0 to 4.0 m in the West Sea, and 0.5 to 3.5 m in the South Sea.

The wave height of the far inner sea (the far sea within about 200 km of the coastline) is expected to be 2.0 to 6.0 m in the East Sea, 1.5 to 5.0 m in the West Sea, and 2.0 to 5.0 m in the South Sea.

Below is the regional weather forecast for the 17th. [오전, 오후](Minimum ~ Highest Temperature) <오전, 오후 강수 확률>

▲ Seoul: [맑음, 맑음] (-12∼-6) <0, 0>

▲ Incheon: [구름많음, 구름많음] (-11∼-6) <20, 20>

▲ Suwon: [맑음, 맑음] (-12∼-5) <0, 0>

▲ Chuncheon: [맑음, 맑음] (-15∼-5) <0, 0>

▲ Gangneung: [맑음, 맑음] (-9∼-3) <0, 0>

▲ Cheongju: [구름많고 가끔 눈, 구름많음] (-10∼-3) <60, 20>

▲ Daejeon: [흐리고 가끔 눈, 구름많음] (-10∼-2) <60, 20>

▲ Sejong: [흐리고 가끔 눈, 흐리고 한때 눈] (-11∼-3) <60, 60>

▲ Jeonju: [흐리고 가끔 눈, 흐림] (-8∼-2) <60, 30>

▲ Gwangju: [흐리고 가끔 눈, 흐림] (-6∼-2) <60, 30>

▲ Daegu: [구름많음, 맑음] (-7∼0) <20, 0>

▲ Busan: [맑음, 맑음] (-5∼2) <10, 0>

▲ Ulsan: [맑음, 맑음] (-6∼0) <0, 0>

▲ Changwon: [맑음, 맑음] (-5∼1) <10, 0>

▲ Jeju: [흐리고 비/눈, 흐리고 비/눈] (2∼5) <80, 80>

[email protected]

※ This article was produced through collaboration with Natural Language Processing (NLP), NCSoft’s artificial intelligence technology. Based on the draft written by artificial intelligence and data from the Korea Meteorological Administration, the investigative reporter completed the final article and went through desking.

The Korea Meteorological Administration’s weather forecast, which is the original data for the article, can be found on its website.

Report via KakaoTalk okjebo

<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스,

Reproduction and redistribution prohibited>

2023/12/16 09:00 Sent