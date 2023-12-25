[단독] Ministry of National Defense, all praise for Syngman Rhee… “Stop communism with insight and determination”

#단독 #Ministry #National #Defense #praise #Syngman #Rhee #Stop #communism #insight #determination

It has been confirmed that the basic mental power education textbook newly compiled by the Ministry of National Defense contains a lot of content glorifying and praising former President Syngman Rhee.

In this textbook, which MBC obtained through the office of Representative Ahn Gyu-baek of the National Defense Committee, former President Syngman Rhee’s name appeared 15 times.

This is in contrast to the fact that the names of past presidents do not appear even once, and President Yoon Seok-yeol is mentioned twice.

The textbook evaluated former President Syngman Rhee as “leading liberal democracy in a chaotic domestic and international situation,” and “preventing the spread of communism through the insight and political decisions of leaders including Syngman Rhee.”

Although he emphasized the role of former President Syngman Rhee in the process of establishing the government of the Republic of Korea after liberation, he did not mention the subsequent history of the March 15 election fraud and April 19 Revolution.

The Ministry of National Defense also pointed out that “our lack of national defense cannot be left out” as one of the reasons why the Korean War broke out, and that “the price of not preparing for war was terrible and pushed the country to the brink of survival.”

However, it was found that former President Syngman Rhee’s responsibility was not mentioned at all, and that “President Syngman Rhee opposed the ceasefire and strongly advocated signing a mutual defense treaty with the United States,” only emphasizing the results of signing the Korea-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty.