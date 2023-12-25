[단독] Ministry of National Defense, all praise for Syngman Rhee… “Stop communism with insight and determination”

#단독 #Ministry #National #Defense #praise #Syngman #Rhee #Stop #communism #insight #determination

It has been confirmed that the basic mental power education textbook newly compiled by the Ministry of National Defense contains a lot of content glorifying and praising former President Syngman Rhee.

In this textbook, which MBC obtained through the office of Representative Ahn Gyu-baek of the National Defense Committee, former President Syngman Rhee’s name appeared 15 times.

This is in contrast to the fact that the names of past presidents do not appear even once, and President Yoon Seok-yeol is mentioned twice.

The textbook evaluated former President Syngman Rhee as “leading liberal democracy in a chaotic domestic and international situation,” and “preventing the spread of communism through the insight and political decisions of leaders including Syngman Rhee.”

Although he emphasized the role of former President Syngman Rhee in the process of establishing the government of the Republic of Korea after liberation, he did not mention the subsequent history of the March 15 election fraud and April 19 Revolution.

The Ministry of National Defense also pointed out that “our lack of national defense cannot be left out” as one of the reasons why the Korean War broke out, and that “the price of not preparing for war was terrible and pushed the country to the brink of survival.”

However, it was found that former President Syngman Rhee’s responsibility was not mentioned at all, and that “President Syngman Rhee opposed the ceasefire and strongly advocated signing a mutual defense treaty with the United States,” only emphasizing the results of signing the Korea-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty.

Also Read:  22nd National Weather Warning of heavy snow even on flat areas on the Sea of ​​Japan side, frozen roads, risk of traffic disturbances (Weather Forecaster Satoko Ono December 22, 2023) - Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Young farmers in successful business: It started with 32 chickens!
Young farmers in successful business: It started with 32 chickens!
Posted on
Four games – including two derbies
Four games – including two derbies
Posted on
Which foods are most beneficial for the intestines? Here are those foods…
Which foods are most beneficial for the intestines? Here are those foods…
Posted on
[단독] Ministry of National Defense, all praise for Syngman Rhee… “Stop communism with insight and determination”
[단독] Ministry of National Defense, all praise for Syngman Rhee… “Stop communism with insight and determination”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News