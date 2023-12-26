[단독]Democratic Party determines Moon Seok-gyun, who left the party and ran as an independent candidate, ‘qualified’

#단독Democratic #Party #determines #Moon #Seokgyun #left #party #ran #independent #candidate #qualified

Moon Seok-gyun, the son of former National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, is criticized for not being ‘qualified’ even though he left the party and ran as an independent during the 21st general election amid controversy over his ‘dad’s chance.’ “Kim Yun-sik did not leave the party, but he was ineligible,” pointed out fairness.

Moon Seok-gyun, chairman of the Uijeongbu branch of the Kim Dae-jung Foundation, who is preparing to run for the 21st general election in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, was judged eligible as a candidate by the Democratic Party of Korea. Even though he had a history of running as an independent candidate after withdrawing from the party in opposition to the party nomination results in the last general election, he was judged eligible as a preliminary candidate, so a backlash from non-Lee Jae-myeong circles is expected.

According to the Democratic Party on the 26th, the party’s Public Official Election Candidate Verification Committee determined that Chairman Moon, who applied for preliminary candidate verification, was eligible. Chairman Moon is the son of former National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, and during the last general election, he was criticized as a ‘daddy’s chance’ along with the controversy over former Speaker Moon’s constituency succession. The current incumbent lawmaker in the Uijeongbu district is Oh Young-hwan, who has declared that he will not run in next year’s general election.

Chairman Moon left the party and ran as an independent candidate in protest against the party leadership’s decision to nominate Rep. Oh Young-hwan to the Uijeongbu district during the 21st general election. At the time, Representative Lee Hae-chan threatened, saying, “If you run as an independent candidate, you will be permanently expelled,” but he lost to Rep. Oh after completing the election.

As Chairman Moon Ji-hye is judged to be eligible despite this history, the controversy over the ‘nomination massacre’ within the party is expected to grow further. Former Siheung Mayor Kim Yun-sik, who was preparing to run for Secretary-General Cho Jung-sik’s constituency, was previously ruled ineligible by the Democratic Party for ‘disobeying the primary’. Former Mayor Kim is protesting, saying, “I have never left the party or run as an independent candidate, but I cannot understand why he was ruled ineligible for refusing to participate in the primary.” Regarding this, an official from the Democratic Party’s Verification Committee explained, “Chairman Moon took into account the fact that he was reinstated after the ambassador’s pardon.”

Regarding this, a Democratic Party official pointed out, “We are inviting controversy because those who left the party and ran as an independent candidate and completed the election are judged eligible, while those who maintained their party membership but did not run are judged ineligible.”

