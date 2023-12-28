[속보] ‘Lime incident main culprit’ Kim Bong-hyeon sentenced to 30 years in prison

#속보 #Lime #incident #main #culprit #Kim #Bonghyeon #sentenced #years #prison

Former Star Mobility Chairman Kim Bong-hyun, the main culprit of the ‘Lime Fund incident’, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by the Supreme Court.

The first division of the Supreme Court (Chief Justice Noh Tae-ak) confirmed the lower court’s decision to sentence Mr. Kim to 30 years in prison in the appeal trial of Mr. Kim Bong-hyeon, who was indicted on charges of embezzlement and other charges under the Aggravated Punishment for Specific Economic Crimes Act.

Kim Bong-hyun, former chairman of Star Mobility. /News 1

Mr. Kim was indicted on charges of embezzling a total of 125.8 billion won, including funds from bus companies Suwon Passenger, Star Mobility, and the Veterans Association Mutual Aid Association. He was also indicted on about 20 charges, including charges of providing money and entertainment to politicians and prosecutors.

The first trial found Mr. Kim guilty on most charges and sentenced him to 30 years in prison. However, he was found not guilty on five charges, including obstruction of business, false accusation, and violation of political fund laws. The second trial also sentenced him to 30 years in prison, the same as the first trial, and ordered an additional collection of 76.9 billion won.

Both Mr. Kim and the prosecutor appealed, but the Supreme Court made the same decision. The Supreme Court said, “The original trial that found Mr. Kim guilty of the indictment did not err in exceeding the limits of the principle of free opinion or misunderstanding the legal principles, and it cannot be said that sentencing Mr. Kim to 30 years in prison was extremely unfair.”

Mr. Kim is known as the ‘mastermind behind’ the Lime Fund. Lime Asset Management announced a suspension of fund redemptions in October 2019, resulting in damage worth 1.7 trillion won to more than 4,000 individual investors.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kim has a history of running away twice and attempting to run away once during the investigation and trial process. When the prosecution requested an arrest warrant at the end of 2019 after Lime Asset Management’s repurchase was suspended, he did not appear for the warrant substantive examination and ran away for five months before being caught. Before the first trial in November last year, he cut off his electronic bracelet and ran away, but was caught 48 days later. In June of this year, while the appeal trial was in progress, he was caught by the correctional authorities after planning to escape from the detention center.