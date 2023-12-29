[오늘날씨] Mild weather with a maximum temperature of 4 to 12 degrees during the day… The air is still thick

Society | 2023.12.29 06:27

[서울=뉴스핌] Reporter Song Hyeon-do = On Friday the 29th, the weather will be warmer than usual. The air quality is still murky, so I need to be careful about my health.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration and private weather forecaster K-Weather, the entire country will be on the edge of high pressure located in the West Sea. As a result, most parts of the country will be cloudy or cloudy.

Until 10 a.m., there will be thick fog with a visibility of less than 200m mainly in the Chungcheongnam-do and Jeolla regions, and there will be fog with a visibility of less than 1km in other areas.

[서울=뉴스핌] Reporter Hohyung Lee = The direction of Gangbuk seen from the Korea Trade Center in Samseong-dong, Seoul, appears hazy on the morning of the 28th, when the Seoul Metropolitan Government issued the first ultrafine dust emergency reduction measure this winter. 2023.12.28 [email protected]

The lowest morning temperature is expected to be -7 to 6 degrees, and the highest temperature during the day is expected to be 4 to 12 degrees.

The lowest temperatures in major cities are ▲Seoul -1 degrees ▲Incheon 5 degrees ▲Chuncheon 5 degrees ▲Gangneung -11 degrees ▲Daejeon -1 degrees ▲Daegu -2 degrees ▲Jeonju -1 degrees ▲Gwangju -1 degrees ▲Busan 3 degrees ▲Jeju 8 degrees too.

The expected highest temperature is ▲Seoul 6 degrees ▲Incheon 5 degrees ▲Chuncheon 5 degrees ▲Gangneung 11 degrees ▲Daejeon 7 degrees ▲Daegu 9 degrees ▲Jeonju 7 degrees ▲Gwangju 8 degrees ▲Busan 11 degrees ▲Jeju 11 degrees.

Fine dust levels will be maintained at ‘bad’ to ‘very bad’ levels across the country. Sea waves will rise to 0.5 to 1.5 m across all seas.

Leave a Reply

Required fields are marked *

