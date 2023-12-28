📰 An AI discovers a new antibiotic: a medical revolution!

#discovers #antibiotic #medical #revolution

For the first time in more than six decades, a major breakthrough has been made in the fight against drug-resistant bacterial infections using artificial intelligence (AI). Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have indeed discovered a new class of antibiotics effective against Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), responsible for many deadly infections, using deep learning models. Illustration image Pixabay

The key role of AI in medical research

This breakthrough is the result of innovative research where AI played a major role. Deep learning models have enabled detailed and efficient analysis of chemical structures, saving time and resources in the search for new drugs. The research team, led by Professor James Collins, used this technology to study around 39,000 compounds for their activity against MRSA.

MRSA is an increasingly worrying public health problem, causing around 150,000 infections and nearly 35,000 deaths annually in the European Union. The newly discovered antibiotic promises to be a game-changer by effectively eliminating this resistant bacteria.

Felix Wong, a postdoctoral researcher at MIT and Harvard, explains the importance of opening the “black box” of deep learning models. This transparency allows for better understanding and greater confidence in the results obtained. The team also assessed the compounds’ toxicity on various human cell types, a key step in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of potential drugs.

Promising results and a major breakthrough

Analysis of nearly 12 million commercially available compounds led to the identification of two promising antibiotic candidates. These compounds have demonstrated their effectiveness in mouse models, significantly reducing the MRSA population.

This discovery, published in the journal Nature and resulting from collaborative work by 21 researchers, marks not only significant progress in the fight against drug-resistant infections, but also in the use of AI in medical research. It opens the door to unprecedented possibilities for the rapid and efficient development of new treatments, highlighting the potential of AI as a tool in the field of health.