📰 The surface of sea water reveals unexpected electrical surprises

#surface #sea #water #reveals #unexpected #electrical #surprises

A scientific breakthrough is redefining our understanding of seawater. Researchers have discovered that water molecules on the surface of salt water are organized differently than previously thought, providing new insights for environmental sciences and technology.



This research, carried out by scientists from the University of Cambridge and the Institute Max Planck for polymer research in Germany, was published in the journal Nature Chemistry. It reveals that Water ions and molecules on the surface of salt water solutions, also called electrolyte solutions, are organized in a completely different from that traditionally accepted. These discoveries could improve chemistry models atmospheric and open the way to other applications. The study focused on how water molecules are affected by the distribution of ions at the exact point where air and water meet. To do this, the researchers used a more sophisticated form of vibrational sum-frequency generation (VSFG), called heterodyne-detected VSFG (HD-VSFG), combined with advanced computer models to simulate interfaces in different scenarios.

The results revealed that both positively charged ions (cations) and negatively charged ions (anions) are depleted from the water/air interface. The cations and anions of simple electrolytes orient water molecules in both directions, unlike traditional models which teach that ions form an electrical double layer and orient the water molecules in a single direction.

Dr. Yair Litman, co-senior author of the study, points out that the surface of simple electrolyte solutions has a different ionic distribution than expected, and that the ionic-rich layer underneath determines how the interface is organized. Dr Kuo-Yang Chiang from the Max Planck Institute adds that combining high-level HD-VSFG with simulations is an invaluable tool for the molecular understanding of liquid interfaces.

Professor Mischa Bonn, director of the department of molecular spectroscopy at the Max Planck Institute, says that studying these interfaces is essential not only for fundamental understanding, but also for the development of better technologies. These methods are also applied to the study of solid/liquid interfaces, potentially useful in the fields of batteries and energy storage.