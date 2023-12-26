📷 ‘Vincent Kompany interested in top striker who still played in the Jupiler Pro League’ – Transfer news

The winter mercato is slowly approaching. Vincent Kompany is also looking for the necessary reinforcement for Burnley.

Burnley won 0-2 against Fulham last weekend. Vincent Kompany and co are taking on Liverpool in the Premier League today.

The victory against Fulham puts Burnley in penultimate place in the rankings. A number of things will have to be done after the winter break.

The English club already made a lot of transfers last summer and the necessary reinforcements will also be needed during the winter mercato.

According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Kompany still looks at players he knows from the Jupiler Pro League.

For example, he would show the necessary interest in Paul Onuachu, the ex-striker of KRC Genk who is currently on loan at Trabzonspor. Brentford, West Ham and Fulham would also follow him.

