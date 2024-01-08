08 January 07.42, Summary night, Östergötland county

During the night between 10:00 p.m. and 07:00 a.m., the police’s regional command center handled about 60 cases concerning the county of Östergötland.

No major incidents or violent crimes have come to the attention of the police during the night.

Drunk driver stopped in Norrköping

22:55 A police patrol decided to do a vehicle and driver check on Sandgatan in Norrköping. The driver, a man in his 50s, had to do a bladder check which was positive. He was taken for sampling.

He is suspected of serious crime against the Knife Act, serious drunken driving and serious illegal driving.

Robbery at gunpoint in Norrköping

23:11 The police were called to Dagsbergsvägen in Norrköping due to a suspected armed robbery. A man had been robbed of his jacket. The perpetrator then ran from the scene. The victim was not physically injured.

Several patrols were ordered to the scene and a dog patrol found the jacket on Albrektsvägen, but without any perpetrator.

A report of aggravated weapons offense and aggravated robbery has been drawn up.

