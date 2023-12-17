1-1 draw – Yverdon stands up to GC – Sport

    GC had set off fireworks in the last two home games against promoted teams: Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy (5:2) and Lausanne-Sport (5:0) suffered heavy defeats in Letzigrund. However, the Zurichers were unable to add Yverdon to their Vaudois record.

    Boris Cespedes ensured that the guests were able to take a deserved point. The midfielder headed the ball into the far corner in the 58th minute after a corner from Varol Tasars to make it 1-1. Previously, Amir Abrashi had two chances to shoot GC two lengths in front. But the captain failed both times.

    Ndenge with 7th goal of the season

    A victory for the “Hoppers” would not have been justified in this tepid game. After a tame initial phase, Bruno Berner’s team improved and consequently took the lead. Tsiy Ndenge completed a combination over several stations with a low shot and his 7th goal of the season to make it 1-0 (18th).

    But after that, the home team largely lacked determination in attack. Yverdon, for his part, didn’t act necessarily in front of the GC goal, but he earned the point through a display of willpower.

    GC and Yverdon continue to march in step, both teams have 21 points after 18 games and are spending the winter in the lower midfield of the table.

    This is how it continues

    When the Super League resumes play, GC will have to play away against leader YB (January 20th). Yverdon welcomes FC Luzern (January 21st).

    SRF two, Super League – Highlights, December 13th, 2023, 8:10 p.m.; czü

