1. FC Kaiserslautern: Terrence Boyd before moving to Sandhausen | Sports

It is one of the most hotly debated personnel matters in Southwest football: the separation between Terrence Boyd (32) and 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

The striker flew to the FCK training camp on Wednesday – but probably more to say goodbye to his teammates in Belek, Turkey.

The crowd favorite, who was the Palatinate team’s most dangerous attacker last season with 13 goals, is fleeing from the new competition. His goal: third division team Sandhausen. According to BILD information, the negotiations between Boyd and the SVS are already well advanced.

Sandhausen’s sports director Matthias Imhof (55) has already confirmed interest in the former US national player several times: “He is a very interesting player. And also the scale that we’re looking for.”

Boyd got this tattoo after FCK was promoted to the 2nd Bundesliga

Waldhof Mannheim is also said to have been under discussion, although a move to the FCK arch-enemy would hardly be feasible for the American with a Lautern tattoo.

And: FCK managing director Thomas Hengen (49) is toying with a transfer fee for the reliable storm tank. That’s why the FCK signal to those interested is based on the motto: “Boyd is flying with us to Turkey because we don’t HAVE to give him up. If you want it, you have to bid!”

A transfer fee is certainly manageable for the well-heeled second division relegated Sandhausen – in contrast to Mannheim. Everything suggests that the change can happen quickly. Boyd can soak up a little sun until then.