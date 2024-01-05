1. FC Kaiserslautern: Terrence Boyd before moving to Sandhausen | Sports

#Kaiserslautern #Terrence #Boyd #moving #Sandhausen #Sports

It is one of the most hotly debated personnel matters in Southwest football: the separation between Terrence Boyd (32) and 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

The striker flew to the FCK training camp on Wednesday – but probably more to say goodbye to his teammates in Belek, Turkey.

also read

The crowd favorite, who was the Palatinate team’s most dangerous attacker last season with 13 goals, is fleeing from the new competition. His goal: third division team Sandhausen. According to BILD information, the negotiations between Boyd and the SVS are already well advanced.

Sandhausen’s sports director Matthias Imhof (55) has already confirmed interest in the former US national player several times: “He is a very interesting player. And also the scale that we’re looking for.”

Boyd got this tattoo after FCK was promoted to the 2nd Bundesliga

Photo: Thomas Lipke

Waldhof Mannheim is also said to have been under discussion, although a move to the FCK arch-enemy would hardly be feasible for the American with a Lautern tattoo.

And: FCK managing director Thomas Hengen (49) is toying with a transfer fee for the reliable storm tank. That’s why the FCK signal to those interested is based on the motto: “Boyd is flying with us to Turkey because we don’t HAVE to give him up. If you want it, you have to bid!”

Tuchel finds him interesting. Will Bayern grab THIS Leverkusen star?

Source: BILD January 4, 2024

A transfer fee is certainly manageable for the well-heeled second division relegated Sandhausen – in contrast to Mannheim. Everything suggests that the change can happen quickly. Boyd can soak up a little sun until then.

Also Read:  "Alo" fraudsters stole millions from an Olympic runner-up

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect
Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect
Posted on
Olaf Scholz may be forced to leave
Olaf Scholz may be forced to leave
Posted on
Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%
Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%
Posted on
iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it
iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News