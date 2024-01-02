1. FC Köln: Keller is desperately fighting for Justin Diehl

#Köln #Keller #desperately #fighting #Justin #Diehl

Surprising face at the start of training for 1. FC Köln. Justin Diehl (19) celebrated his comeback with the professionals on Tuesday (January 2, 2024).

This change of course comes unexpectedly after the exceptional talent was deported to the U21s in the summer because Diehl refused to extend his contract at Geißbockheim early, which ran until 2024. “It was one of the reasons why we didn’t pull him up in the summer,” admits Christian Keller (45).

Rapprochement between Justin Diehl and 1. FC Köln

A drastic measure that caused lasting unrest in the Diehl camp. The talent at least has a valid contract and would have been happy to hunt for goals for the professionals. The fronts have hardened and the players’ side has since blocked any attempts by the club to talk.

But now there was apparently a first rapprochement again. “We used the time between the years to exchange ideas with him and his family. “We cleared out a few things,” says Keller, providing insights.

But the timing of the pardon raises questions. As soon as Steffen Baumgart (51) leaves, Diehl is suddenly allowed to train upstairs again. Is it all just a coincidence? Keller says: “You shouldn’t associate Justin Diehl with Steffen Baumgart. A collective decision was made in the summer that he would be better off in the U21s. The fact that he is here now has nothing to do with the fact that Steffen is gone.”

For those responsible, the pardon is the last desperate attempt to prevent the painful departure of the greatest talent since Florian Wirtz (20).

Now that Diehl is about to leave for VfB Stuttgart (EXPRESS.de reported), they are luring the attacker with a potential perspective. So is there still hope for a happy ending in Cologne in the Diehl case? No, according to EXPRESS.de information the train has left. Cologne’s relent comes too late; Diehl has made his decision to leave FC.