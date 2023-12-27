10 Amazing Photos Taken from NASA’s Webb Telescope

#Amazing #Photos #NASAs #Webb #Telescope

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s new view of Cassiopeia A (Cas A) in near-infrared light provides astronomers with clues about the dynamic processes occurring within the supernova remnant. Small blobs of bright pink and orange form the inner shell of the supernova, and are composed of sulfur, oxygen, argon and neon from the star itself.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — The James Webb Space Telescope space observatory belonging to the US Space Agency NASA has captured a series of stunning images of various celestial bodies throughout 2023. Through the Instagram platform, NASA often shares rare sightings captured by its telescope.

Reported Hindustan Times on Wednesday (27/12/2023), here are some amazing photos of celestial bodies taken by the Webb Telescope.

1. Brown Dwarf of Record in Star Cluster IC 348

Webb’s infrared eye image shows a record-breaking brown dwarf in the star cluster IC 348, located about 1,000 light years away and five million years old.

2. Sisa Supernova Cassiopeia A (Cas A)

This beautiful image from the Webb telescope finds the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A in near-infrared light, resembling sparkling ornaments that brighten up the halls of the house during the holiday season.

3. M83, a Living Barred Spiral Galaxy

Through the MIRI instrument, the Webb telescope revealed stunning details of the barred spiral galaxy M83.

4. Newborn Star

This image shows a new star emitting supersonic gas from its poles. He is only a few tens of thousands of years old here, but when he grows up, he will be like our sun.

5. Combined Webb and Hubble data on NGC 5584

Combined data from Webb and Hubble shows the spiral galaxy NGC 5584, which is part of the Webb research team’s calculation of the expansion rate of the universe.

