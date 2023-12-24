10 dal Valduce al Sant’Anna

#dal #Valduce #SantAnna

Ten emergency room nurses leave Valduce. In recent days they have submitted their resignations and the reason is the same for everyone: they won the competition opened by Asst Lariana.

In fact, the former hospital company has just finished a tender to hire 130 nurses, a professional figure that is missing in all facilities and that can no longer be found. Now, however, without ten nurses, the Valduce emergency room risks paralysis. One or two colleagues are replaceable, but here we are practically talking about the staff of the entire department.

The reactions

«Unfortunately it’s like this, it’s true and we’re sorry, even if it’s legal and part of the game – explains the health director of Valduce Riccardo Bertoletti – We looked for a comparison to understand the motivations, if there was an underlying malaise. But the intention of these professionals is to go towards Sant’Anna, in a larger reality. After all, they won the competition and that great competition is draining precious nurses from many places. We are trying to focus heavily on the training of nurses and doctors, in view of the construction sites for a new emergency room.” A new building detached from the central body to be built partly on the car park on the Via Ferrari side for which the hospital has already received all the necessary permits.

To try to retain the nurses, Valduce called several meetings, also activating a dialogue with the other resources within the hospital. To understand if there are colleagues from other departments who can make up for the imminent shortage. The alternative is to resort to freelance work. There won’t be much time left, from January the ten leavers will take up service at Asst Lariana.

Race against time

«We don’t have much time – says Bertoletti – but we can’t do anything but roll up our sleeves and search tirelessly for other nurses. Some units are replaceable, but all together is not at all simple. As is known, we are continuing to import new nurses from abroad. In particular from South America, from Peru, through an external agency. But it is not a quick and easy channel. It helps, it can work, but it takes time. It takes months to complete and complete all the paperwork. And once all the formal obstacles have been overcome, a period of insertion and coaching is needed to accustom the new arrivals to our type of work and also for linguistic reasons”.

Of course, at the moment the shortage of nurses affects everyone, from hospitals to RSAs as well as for home services. And so all healthcare institutions compete to attract these precious healthcare professionals from competing entities, leaving entire departments undefended. Finding alternatives is not easy, especially for emergency and emergency services where shifts are very heavy.