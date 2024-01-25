10 discoveries that radically changed our lives until then – part 1

#discoveries #radically #changed #lives #part

“Nothing is permanent but change itself,” said the Greek philosopher Heraclitus. Although science and philosophy do not always go hand in hand, there is indeed truth in the ancient sage’s view of life. While some changes happen by themselves, some require a little human intervention. The latter also happened in the case of the following 10 discoveries, which resulted in a drastic change in humanity’s world view. In our article, we present the first five.

From the first fire to the invention of the wheel, many inventions have helped us reach our current state, which was accompanied by the broadening of the knowledge of civilized humanity, writes Discover Magazine.

DNS

In fact, it was not the discovery itself, but the knowledge of DNA that was the pivotal point. It was already identified in the 19th century, but it was only in the following century that people began to gain knowledge about it.

But what is DNA? DNA, i.e. deoxyribonucleic acid, in very simple terms, is the molecule that encodes genetic information for each living being. A degree more complicated, chromosomes are the primary component in the nucleus of complex organisms. It was first identified by the Swedish physicist Friedrich Mieschler, and then many researchers participated in it to learn about its operation, the most famous of which are James Watson and Francis Crick.

The Earth is moving

Even among the ancient Greeks, there were those who believed that the location of our planet is not permanent. But at that time, this was still unimaginable and seemed like a false theory to most people.

Most people refer to the name of the Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus as the creator of the heliocentric worldview. In 1543, this contradicted the accepted Ptolemaic worldview, according to which the Earth did not move. Not many people heard about the astronomer’s theory during his lifetime, but after his death, even more people paid attention to it. Galileo Galilei also agreed with him, and with his telescope he laid down further evidence for Copernicus’s truth. It was Johannes Kepler, a German mathematician, who wrote down laws and supported the fact that the Earth revolves around the Sun, which is now evident.

Electricity

Many people know that Benjamin Franklin was the discoverer of electricity, since then he became famous thanks to his paper kite experiment. But this 1752 experiment only proved that lightning is an embodiment of electricity. It was actually Thales, a Greek philosopher who around 600 BC

he mentioned static electricity for the first time, when he rubbed hair against amber, i.e. petrified (fossil) resin. The term electricity was coined by William Gilbert, derived from the Greek word electron, which means amber stone.

The “germ theory of disease”

Germ theory is a scientific principle in medicine that attributes the cause of many diseases to microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses, that invade and multiply in the human body. The creator of the theory was Louis Pasteur, who successfully proved that living microorganisms cause fermentation, which can be used to sour milk and wine. His further experiments made it certain that these microbes could be destroyed by heating, a process we now call pasteurization, and the discovery was a milestone in the development of health care.

Gravity

In 1687, Isaac Newton’s revolutionary book, Principia, was published, including the law of gravity he created and three other laws of motion. His work was the cornerstone of modern physics.

Newton was the first to state that the greater the mass of a given body, the greater the force or gravitational pull acting on it. If the objects are further apart in space, this results in a decrease in force.

More than two centuries later, in 1915, Einstein supplemented this with his theory of relativity. According to his theory, gravity is not a force, but rather a curvature of spacetime caused by the presence of mass and energy. The work of Newton and Einstein both had a great impact on our understanding of the presence and operation of gravity.

