10 easy-to-follow habits to be happier

#easytofollow #habits #happier

Unfortunately, no formula has been invented to achieve happiness and, furthermore, each person understands it in a different way. different way. However, there are some common points for everyone. In this sense, there are habits that are very easy to fulfill and that by carrying them out frequent way can help improve mental well-being to have a fuller life y feliz.

Easy habits to follow to be happier

We are continually trying to recover the happy and the positivitybut we must also be aware that the sadness is part of the life and we have right to go through gray moments. “Sadness has its funcin and it is not realistic to pretend to be happy all the time“, explains the psychologist Patricia Prez Castro in one of the videos on his channel YouTube. However, the expert lists a series of simple and very easy habits to follow that will help you be very happy.

Surrounding yourself with people who add happiness

Three women posing.PEXELS

People are social beings by nature, so we need relate with others and cultivate friendships. However, it is not about surrounding yourself with many people, but rather those who give us positive things. Our environment has a important impact about our emotional state and therefore it must be one that encourage joy.

Install activities in your life that you enjoy to be happier

A woman listening to music.PEXELS

Many of the things we do do not bring us anything and we even do them with reluctance. We must try to find activities that make us feel good and give us positive energy. These can range from practicing exercise to go to the movies going by file, listen to music or any other habit that makes us happy.

You will feel happier if you maintain a positive personal attitude

A woman drawing a heart with her fingers.PEXELS

Always try to keep a positive attitude is essential for feel happy. “The way that we interpret our reality can help us change perspective“emphasizes the psychologist Patricia Prez Castro. Therefore, we must learn to regulate emotions and try to focus on the solutions instead of in problems. It is about facing circumstances with a realistic optimism.

To be happier you must learn to give thanks

A box with a note that reads: THANK YOU.PEXELS

We spend a good part of the time complaining and that, in addition to being exhaustingalso affects our Mental Wellness. The gratitudeeither towards the people or even towards certain things, helps us improve both our mood and that of the people around us. The psychologist recommends writing down every day three things for which you sit grateful.

Taking care of your body, a habit you should do to feel better

A woman doing sports.PEXELS

There is a very direct relationship enter here happiness and the body. Therefore, it is essential take care of ourselves for feel better. You must practice physical activity regularly, follow a healthy diet and sleep well and the enough time.

Easy habit to follow to be happier: connect with nature

A woman walking through the countryside.PEXELS

When we go out for a walk campo or we simply sit and contemplate a natural environment we can breathe fresh airfeel the sunlight and above all, clear our mind. Be in contact with the naturein addition to being something very easy to accomplish, contributes to generate pleasant sensations and you will be happier.

Practice mindfulness to have a sense of peace and happiness

A woman with her eyes closed.PEXELS

“He mindfulness It is a method to achieve full attentionfocusing on what is happening here and now“, accepting it without further ado, without trying to change or judge anything,” they explain from the European Institute of Positive Psychology (IEPP). live the present moment is essential for appreciate life and be happier. The practice of this technique helps to have a feeling of peace and welfare.

Finding a purpose will fill your life with joy

A woman posing.PEXELS

Not knowing where to go is something that can cause us sadness. Therefore, we must try to pursue a purpose that fills our lives with happy. To find it, focus on your skills and in the things that really interest you they are passionate.

Laughing is an easy habit to follow and one that brings happiness.

A laughing woman.PEXELS

Rer it’s not just funnybut it is also very necessary and, in addition, it has a multitude of benefits for the health. For example, it helps us relieve stress and improve the state of mind In general, two fundamental things to be happier.

Have positive thoughts, a simple habit to be happy

A thoughtful woman.PEXELS

Our inner thoughts They directly influence our emotions and behaviors. For that reason, you must learn to identify already Modify los negative thoughts. In this sense, it is important that treat yourself well a of the same.