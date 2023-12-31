10 foods good for the bladder Reduce urinary incontinence problems

#foods #good #bladder #Reduce #urinary #incontinence #problems

Bladder Flexible, pear-shaped organ It is like a tank to store urine before it is expelled from the body. This miraculous organ can grow in size from 2 inches to 6 inches depending on the amount of urine. Normally, when a full 16-24 ounces (473-709 milliliters) of urine is filled, the body signals us to go to the bathroom. The process of urination occurs through the coordination of muscles, brain, and nervous system.

When the bladder is not functioning properly There may be problems such as incontinence. urine leak or urinating backward To avoid these problems It is therefore important to take care of your bladder health. One way to take care of your bladder health is to eat a healthy diet. Foods good for the bladderThese will help strengthen various systems. of the body to function normally

10 foods good for the bladder

1. Garlic



Garlic is more than just a seasoning. But it is also a natural medicine that has many long-lasting properties! People in ancient times used garlic as a medicine. As well as being available as a dietary supplement for people who don’t like strong smells. of it as well Research results indicate that Garlic helps cure the problem.

Digestive system

Infections inside and outside the skin

Tired, no energy

It is also a protective shield. (urinary tract infections) helps your bladder stay strong and comfortable. Luckily, garlic goes well with a variety of home-cooked meals. Can be eaten fresh. until used to make delicious salad dressings For those who don’t like the smell There are both capsule and garlic oil forms to choose from. But if you start taking supplements Be sure to consult your doctor first. Especially if you are taking any type of medicine.

2.Banana

Bananas are rich in potassium and fiber. Both help stimulate excretion. Helps clean the urinary system. Because if you can’t take pictures The intestines will expand. Disturbing the urinary system Makes urination difficult Problems urinating during the day Plus bananas are fruits and not acids. Therefore does not irritate the bladder. It will only add good nutrients. Give another body

3. Pear

Less sugar, just delicious: Pears are a healthy fruit, not high in sugar, but delicious and pleasing to dessert lovers.

Fiber in Pears Helps stimulate bowel movement, smooth bowel movement, and smooth urinary system.

Fiber in Pears Helps stimulate bowel movement, smooth bowel movement, and smooth urinary system. Overflowing with antioxidants: Pears contain more antioxidants than many fruits. Helps protect cells

4.Berry The best fruit that you can eat often. Because there is little sugar High in antioxidants Suitable for health people Even though cranberries are famous for their bladder health, But other types of berries are no less important.

5. Nuts The ultimate treasure trove of protein, good fats, and also good for the heart. But for the bladder Some types of beans can secretly cause trouble. By choosing nuts like almonds, cashews, peanuts, which are most suitable for the bladder. But for some nuts, such as walnuts and pistachios, they may be irritating. It is recommended to choose a safer type.

6.Cruciferous vegetables Such as broccoli, flowering cabbage, kale, baby cauliflower, etc., known to fight cancer. Plus, it’s rich in vitamins C, E, K, folate, and fiber. All of these benefits are good for bladder health. Helps prevent infection

7. Potatoes Queen of cold food Happy bladder health. Cool weather has arrived. If you want to find delicious food that is easy on your stomach, you have to give it to “potatoes”! Does not irritate the bladder. Plus many delicious things Can cook all kinds of menu items

8. Protein Choose chicken, pork, beef, fish. Less fat, good for health, doesn’t irritate the bladder. How should you cook it? Steam, grill, bake. Avoid frying or using too much oil.

9. Eggs Want to find a great protein? Plus, it doesn’t irritate your bladder. “Eggs” are a great option. Eggs are one of the foods that are the least irritating to the bladder. It’s also important to eat complete food.

10.Good carbohydrates Does not disturb the bladder Choose cereals and breads Want to add energy from carbohydrates? But the urinary symptoms bother me. choose to eat “Whole grains” and “bread” such as brown rice and oatmeal.