10 holiday makeup tips: a beauty expert advises how to do it yourself at home

Take care of your skin before applying makeup

Before applying makeup, it is very important to pay attention to facial skin care, says beauty specialist Aušra Vareikienė. According to her, in most cases the make-up looks poor precisely because of incorrect preparation of the facial skin for painting.

“Decorative cosmetics are rarely really to blame for uneven makeup. For example, the skin does not start to flake because of the cream powder, as you can see. The skin sags precisely because of its own drying from the inside, and forgotten skin peeling can also have an effect. Therefore, it is very important to moisturize the skin as much as possible with creams, moisturizing serums and masks. For example, you can apply sheet masks every evening,” said A. Vareikienė, head of Eurovaistinė beauty pharmacies.

10 holiday makeup tips

1. Make-up base – not to be missed. Before starting to paint, it is very important not to forget the makeup base. It will help the make-up to last much longer, as well as smooth out the relief of the skin, cover the skin pores and protect the skin from flaking.

2. Do not repeat mistakes when choosing the shade of cream powder. The beauty expert names one of the most common mistakes made when choosing a shade of cream powder is that the samples are applied on the upper part of the hand or on the wrist. None of them match our skin tone, so it’s much better to try cream powder shades on the skin between the chin and neck.

3. Don’t be afraid of loose powder. Using cream powder is only half the job, says the beauty specialist. The loose powder sets, smooths the skin and helps make-up last for a long time.

4. Concealers are not the same as cream powder. You can still hear that some don’t use concealer when doing makeup because they use cream powder anyway. Indeed, concealers can be useful for those who complain about dark circles under the eyes, single pimples or redness in certain parts of the face.

5. Only cold shades of blush in winter. Bronze and warm-toned powders are intended only for summer, when orange and yellow lighting prevails. In winter, such powders make the face tired and gray. In order to look fresh, you should use pink, cold-toned blushes, thanks to which the makeup will look beautiful even in the blue lighting that prevails in winter.

6. Start with the lips. The beauty specialist advises to think carefully about how you want to paint your lips. And later, it will be easier to combine the rest of the makeup. For makeup, both light lip gloss and bright lipsticks – from matte to bright red, cherry or eggplant colors – are perfect.

7. Red lipstick – not in all cases. Red lipstick, which is considered a classic, has one exception when it should not be used. Before applying red lipstick, it is very important to take care of the makeup base – foundation and cream powder – otherwise, red lipstick can only highlight other parts of the reddened face.

8. Liquid conduction – there are many different variations. According to the beauty specialist, liquid threading does not go out of fashion and has many different variations – from classic black to neon colors or different widths and shapes. She advises those doing this makeup for the first time not to draw a line right away, but first to dot the desired shape along the eyelashes – later it will be easier to connect the dots and get the desired line.

9. Body colors or just bright and shiny shadows. Also, the beauty specialist advises not to be afraid of brightly colored shadows – using them both alone and next to liquid eyeliner. She adds that when applied, they seem to hold the lid together.

10. Attention to eyebrows and eyelashes. While concentrating on preparing the facial skin for makeup and coloring the lips and eyes, it is very important not to forget the eyebrows and eyelashes. Bold and combed eyebrows seem to complete the harmony of the makeup, and choose the mascara that curls your eyelashes.