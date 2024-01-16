10 in custody, 3 at home and one arrested in absentia, after Monday’s searches

#custody #home #arrested #absentia #Mondays #searches

Following the 56 home searches, carried out on January 15, the policemen of the Arad Organized Crime Service, together with the prosecutors of DIICOT – Arad Territorial Office, discovered and seized approximately 600 grams of cocaine, 280 grams of 3-CMC ( known as crystal), 10 grams of the psychoactive substance 2-MMC, 3 grinders, 52 SIM phones, 7 high-precision electronic scales, 74,960 lei, 13,400 euros and 20 pounds.

At the same time, several pieces of jewelry, 2 non-lethal pistols subject to authorization, white weapons (boxers, machetes, sticks), various devices used for drug consumption, as well as other means of evidence were confiscated. Also, the measure of insurance seizure was ordered on 6 cars.

From the criminal investigation documents, it emerged that those concerned, individually or with the support of other investigated persons, would have sold the quantities of drugs and psychoactive substances mainly in the street perimeter, in direct contact with the client.

“On January 15 this year, the DIICOT – Arad Territorial Office prosecutors ordered the detention, for 24 hours, of 15 people and the measure of judicial control, for 60 days, against another. Later, the rights and liberties judge of the Arad Court was notified, who accepted the proposal for preventive arrest of 10 people and the house arrest of 3 others.

In relation to a person, who is evading criminal prosecution, the proposal of preventive arrest was also accepted, in absentia. At the same time, for two other people, the prosecutors of DIICOT – Arad Territorial Office ordered the measure of judicial control, for 60 days”, reports the Arad County Police Inspectorate.

According to the summary solution of the Arad Court, the court “(…) accepts the proposal made by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice – Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism – Arad Territorial Office in file no. 44 D/P/2023 and ordered the preventive arrest of the defendants: 1. Covaci Darius Dumitru, for committing the crimes of: high-risk drug trafficking, without law, in continuous form (7 material documents), (…); 2. Kanczi Iulian Ion, for committing the crime of high-risk drug trafficking, without right, in continuous form (5 material acts), (…); 3. Constantin Sorin, for committing high-risk drug trafficking crimes, without right, in continuous form (3 material acts), (…); 4. Barna Ioan, for committing the crime of high-risk drug trafficking in a continuous form, (…); 5. Szabad Petru, for committing the crime of: continuous high-risk drug trafficking, (…) (3 material documents) and knowingly making available the personal residence for the illicit consumption of high-risk drugs, (… ); 6. Korponai Emeric, for committing the crime of: continuous drug trafficking, (…); 7. Chiparos Alexandru Dorin, for committing the crime of high-risk drug trafficking in a continuous form in a state of post-execution relapse, (…); 8. Vilăroiu Marian Sergiu, for committing the crime of high-risk and high-risk drug trafficking, (…); 9. Bota Ioan Sorin, for committing high-risk drug trafficking crimes, without right, in a continuous form, (…); 10. Asoltani Ionuț Marian, for committing the crime of high-risk drug trafficking, without right, (…); for a period of 30 days, starting from January 16, 2024, until February 14, 2024, inclusive”.

At the same time, the Court “(…) accepts the proposal made by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice – Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism – Arad Territorial Office in file no. 44 D/P/2023 and orders the measure of house arrest against the defendants: 1. Moș Dan Teodor, known as “Tito”, for committing the crime of high-risk drug trafficking, without right, in continuous form, (…), for a period of 30 days, starting from January 16, 2024, until February 14, 2024, inclusive; 2. Luntraș Raul Liviu, for committing the crime of high-risk drug trafficking, without law, in continuous form, (…), for a period of 30 days, starting from January 16, 2024, until February 14, 2024, inclusive . (…) 3. Arjoca Marius Paul, for committing the crime of: high-risk drug trafficking, (…), for a period of 30 days, starting from January 16, 2024, until February 14, 2024, inclusive”.

The sentence given on Tuesday by the judge of rights and liberties is subject to appeal within 48 hours from the pronouncement.

