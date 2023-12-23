#Japanese #brands #youve #heard

Some of these companies turned out to be true technological pioneers for their time

Although giants such as Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Acura and Nissan are known around the world and dominate the global market, the Japanese car industry boasts an intriguing assortment of “hidden treasures”. Here we will showcase a collection of lesser-known Japanese manufacturers, each with their own distinct history and unique automotive vision.

From pioneering electric vehicle technology to creating performance-driven marvels, these lesser-known Japanese brands are quietly carving out their niche in the competitive automotive landscape. Combining tradition with cutting-edge advances, their vehicles offer a new perspective on design, engineering and sustainability.

10 Japanese Brands You’ve Probably Never Heard Of (GALLERY):

