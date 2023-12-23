#Japanese #brands #youve #heard
Some of these companies turned out to be true technological pioneers for their time
Although giants such as Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Acura and Nissan are known around the world and dominate the global market, the Japanese car industry boasts an intriguing assortment of “hidden treasures”. Here we will showcase a collection of lesser-known Japanese manufacturers, each with their own distinct history and unique automotive vision.
From pioneering electric vehicle technology to creating performance-driven marvels, these lesser-known Japanese brands are quietly carving out their niche in the competitive automotive landscape. Combining tradition with cutting-edge advances, their vehicles offer a new perspective on design, engineering and sustainability.
10 Japanese Brands You’ve Probably Never Heard Of (GALLERY):
More on the topic:
-
Many of these cars can even outshine the originals
-
From sophisticated coupes to glamorous sedans, these are the models that represent the best of Japanese luxury
-
A well-preserved Toyota Mega Cruiser is up for sale