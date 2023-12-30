“10 million euros and more to come! It will be a work of art”

#million #euros #work #art

Gigi Becali (65 years old), the financier from FCSB, spoke about the cathedral he is building in Pipera.

Becali revealed the status of the works and how much money he has invested so far in his latest project.

Gigi Becali invested 10 million euros in the Pipera cathedral

“Wait, the big spire is coming, nothing yet. The spiers are gilded, but there are four more spires larger than the ones that are now. It will be a work of art! It’s still nothing, it’s only 20-30% done. It will be the most beautiful cathedral in the world.

We take everything as a whole, that is, the flooring, the layout, what I put outside, that is, everything that I have in my head, how I tile it, that’s how I say it will be the most beautiful.

So far we have put in 10 million euros. It doesn’t matter what it costs, I do it from the heart. No less than 1,000 people can enter it”, Gigi Becali declared, according to fanatik.ro.

