“10 million euros and more to come! It will be a work of art”

#million #euros #work #art

Gigi Becali (65 years old), the financier from FCSB, spoke about the cathedral he is building in Pipera.

Becali revealed the status of the works and how much money he has invested so far in his latest project.

Gigi Becali invested 10 million euros in the Pipera cathedral

“Wait, the big spire is coming, nothing yet. The spiers are gilded, but there are four more spires larger than the ones that are now. It will be a work of art! It’s still nothing, it’s only 20-30% done. It will be the most beautiful cathedral in the world.

We take everything as a whole, that is, the flooring, the layout, what I put outside, that is, everything that I have in my head, how I tile it, that’s how I say it will be the most beautiful.

So far we have put in 10 million euros. It doesn’t matter what it costs, I do it from the heart. No less than 1,000 people can enter it”, Gigi Becali declared, according to fanatik.ro.

VIDEO. Gigi Becali at the wedding of Ianis Hagi! He danced and sang like in the good old days

See also other news:

Also Read:  the Top 2000 Café is a well-oiled fun machine

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Has the hearth of the kotatsu changed?The surprising history of the kotatsu, which is useful in winter – Weather News
Has the hearth of the kotatsu changed?The surprising history of the kotatsu, which is useful in winter – Weather News
Posted on
A politician who supported Vladimir Putin has been found mysteriously dead
A politician who supported Vladimir Putin has been found mysteriously dead
Posted on
Banks, 100 billion more thanks to the ECB increases (but they did not raise interest on current accounts) – Corriere.it
Banks, 100 billion more thanks to the ECB increases (but they did not raise interest on current accounts) – Corriere.it
Posted on
Space probe Juno comes close to pizza moon Io: those will be beautiful photos
Space probe Juno comes close to pizza moon Io: those will be beautiful photos
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News