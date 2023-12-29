10 most anticipated games of 2024. What awaits us?

#anticipated #games #awaits

2023 was full of amazing games, but the next twelve months also promise sensational titles. Which games can we look forward to in 2024?

Action, RPG, slasher, FPS. Next year, gamers will see the release of a whole series of long-awaited titles. It’s hard to believe, but we’ve been looking at some of them for over ten years. But the wait will soon be over. In this article, we have selected 10 of the hottest games to be released in 2024, although not all of them have an exact release date confirmed yet.

Tekken 8 –⁠ 26. ledna (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows)

The year 2024 will start pretty sharp, because fists and kicks will be flying through the air. The release of the latest installment of the fighting series is just around the corner Tekken, which will celebrate 30 years of its existence next year. The basic roster of fighters should include 32 (!) characters, including several completely new ones. However, we will also see old familiar faces and fighters who are inherent to the series, such as Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law or Jin Kazama (Devil Jin). For a new one Tekken fighting game fans have waited nine long years, so we hope the wait will be worth it.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League –⁠ 2. února (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows)

Developers from the Rocksteady studio behind the great Batman Arkham series, will release another superhero action into the world at the beginning of the year. However, instead of the intrepid good guys, the infamous villains of the Suicide Squad, namely Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn and King Shark, will take up the fight against a team of superheroes, including Batman and Superman, who have been brainwashed by the sinister Brainiac and are planning to take over the entire planet.

As can be seen from the published game samples, each of the central characters will have unique abilities, fighting style and way of moving around the city. For example, Deadshot has a jetpack on his back that allows him to fly, while Harley Quinn swings on a grappling hook. The fights will be fast, dynamic, and the player will have to combine attacks with fast movement, for example, when he has to eliminate groups of enemies on the roofs of high-rise buildings.

While playing in solo mode, we will be able to switch between individual characters at will. The rest of the villains on the team will be computer controlled at that point. However, there will also be cooperative multiplayer for up to four players, in which everyone takes on one of the characters.

Compared to the mentioned Arkham series, in whose universe the new game from Rocksteady is set, works Suicide Squad with a much lighter, sometimes even grotesque impression, and the creators will probably rely on humor in addition to the wild action. We’ll see how they do.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth –⁠ February 29 (PlayStation 5)

Cloud Strife and his gang are back. The seventh part of the year-old series Final Fantasy is one of the most popular among fans. The title is even considered by many to be one of the best RPG games of all time. Therefore, when Square Enix announced the remake of this masterpiece, fans rejoiced.

However, this is such an extensive project that the creators decided to turn it into a trilogy. We saw the first part in 2020, and now it’s time for the follow-up title, in which our group of heroes goes to fight against the mega-corporation Shinra. There was a title at The Game Awards 2023 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth marked as the most anticipated game of next year, therefore it cannot be missing from our selection.

Rise of the Rōnin –⁠ March 22, 2024 (PlayStation 5)

The renowned studio from the land of the rising sun Team Ninja, behind hits like Ninja Gaiden, Nioh whether Wo Long, takes us back to historical Japan. IN Rise of the Rōnin we find ourselves at the end of the 19th century, when a civil war, also known as the Bošin War, is raging in the country.

In the game, we take on a ronin, that is, a warrior without a master, whose fate lies entirely in our hands. The way the story will branch out should depend on our decisions and whether, for example, we decide to kill or save key characters. And as connoisseurs of the studio’s latest games have already guessed, on our blood-soaked journey, hellishly difficult battles await us again, which will test both our nerves and our reflexes. We can’t wait.