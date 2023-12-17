10 of the most impressive naturally aspirated engines ever built

#impressive #naturally #aspirated #engines #built

With ever-tightening emission limits and rising fuel prices, turbocharged engine(s) seem like the obvious choice for car manufacturers. They allow the creation of engines with a smaller displacement without compromising overall power and as a result are becoming more common in all segments of the CNG car market. However, most enthusiasts will always have a soft spot for great naturally aspirated engines.

It’s impossible to whittle down the greatest naturally aspirated engines to one definitive list, so instead we’ve selected 10 of our favorites from the past and present that offer particularly impressive power, pedigree, reliability, or a combination of all three. Each one was revolutionary upon its debut and remains beloved by enthusiasts today.

Cosworth GMA V12

The custom-built heart of the Cosworth GMA T.50 hypercar is unlike any V12 engine before it. This is true in the most literal sense of the word: every single part of the engine is custom designed for the project, having nothing to do with any other production engine. It’s a magnet for superlatives, as according to Gordon Murray Automotive it boasts the lightest weight, highest power density and highest rev limit of any V12 car. It is like a spiritual successor to Murray’s most famous hypercar project – the McLaren F1.

Only 100 examples of the T.50 were produced, so the chance for enthusiasts to see one of these exceptional engines in action is limited.

Toyota 1UZ-FE V8

Toyota’s 1UZ-FE is not only one of the greatest engines of the 1990s, but also one of the best V8s ever built. This is mostly due to its ability to do seven-figure mileage when serviced properly, but also because of how amazing the engine’s history has been. In the early 1980s, development began on the model that would become the Lexus LS400. Toyota had never produced such a luxury sedan before, but the finished car was introduced in 1989 and became a critical and commercial success.

The 1UZ-FE is extremely unusual for a car engine and due to the fact that it has also been used in boats and aircraft. The latter is particularly unique, as it is the first time Toyota has received permission from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to supply aircraft engines in 1996 after partnering with US parts supplier Hamilton Standard.

Porsche Mezger flat-6

Porsche engineer Hans Mezger was involved in the development of some of the company’s best cars, but his name is most often associated with the engine of the 996 and 997 generations of the 911 GT3. It’s a derivative of the turbocharged engine found in the Le Mans-winning 911 GT1, but in GT3 road form it’s naturally aspirated. The flat-6 engine found in the lesser variants of the 996 suffered from various reliability issues that made it the least desirable generation of the 911, and Porsche was well aware of its shortcomings at the time.

Bosses needed a stronger engine to power the GT3 and so opted to adapt the GT1’s racing engine for road use rather than attempt to fix the 996’s faulty water-cooled engine. The Mezger flat 6 engine is race-proven and its design means it is not prone to the infamous IMS bearing failure of the regular 996. It proves to be the right choice for the GT3, providing both ample power and a distinctive sound. which is why it was subsequently also used in the GT2 and GT2 RS. It was also used in Porsche racing cars of the era, including the 911 RSR.

Toyota-Yamaha 1LR-FUE V10

The engine was jointly developed by Toyota and Yamaha, while being produced at the latter’s plant at a rate of one per day. Each one is assembled entirely by hand by a single craftsman. The engine produces 552 horsepower and 354 Nm of torque, reaching its redline at 9,000 rpm from idle in just 0.6 seconds.

Cosworth RA V12

The Aston Martin Valkyrie’s V12 is the most powerful naturally aspirated engine ever produced with 1,000 horsepower and 11,100 rpm. The engine was developed by Cosworth specifically for the car in collaboration with Red Bull. The partnership incorporated F1 construction methods into the assembly process, as well as a consistent focus on weight reduction. Despite its working volume of 6.5 liters, it weighs only 454 kilograms.

The 4 cylinder Honda F20C

The Honda F20C is a 4-cylinder engine with the highest specific power among all. It produces more horsepower per liter than any Ferrari, Porsche or even the mighty McLaren F1 engine, yet it’s just as reliable as any other Honda. Internally called the F20C, the engine that was built into the legendary Honda S2000 produced 237 horsepower at launch and could be revved to the redline from 9,000 rpm.

In the years since, no other 4-cylinder engine has come close to matching the F20C, and with the industry’s transition to electrification, it seems unlikely that any future engines will either.

Ferrari Colombo V12

While many of the impressive engines here have been developed over the past few decades, the history of the Colombo V12 can be traced all the way back to 1947 and the founding of one of the world’s most legendary car manufacturers. Named after its designer Gioachino Colombo, the Colombo V12 first made its debut in the 125 S – the first car launched by the then Ferrari marque. Initially, its volume was only 1.5 liters, but in the following decades it gradually increased, reaching a maximum volume of 4.9 liters.

Its status as one of the greatest V12 engines in history is undeniable. It proved extremely competitive in racing and helped transform Enzo Ferrari’s racing outfit from a plucky venture into a world-renowned automotive powerhouse. It powered many of Ferrari’s most iconic classic racing cars, including the 250 GTO, and enjoyed remarkable longevity, only being phased out in the late 1980s after more than four decades in production. As exceptional as it is, however, it is far from the only iconic engine fitted to the ‘Prickly Horse’.

Porsche 5.7L V10

Porsche’s 5.7-liter V10 in the Carrera GT is one of the brand’s most famous engines, but it almost never saw the light of day. It was originally developed for endurance racing, with the plan being a factory car to compete in the 2000 24 Hours of Le Mans. When the program was terminated, the engine was left unused, but the bosses decided that it should not be wasted. Instead, they reasoned, why not put it in a “regular” supercar? The initial prototype was presented in 2000 and the positive reception convinced Porsche to continue with series production.

It offers more than 600 horsepower and can propel the Carrera GT to a top speed of 330 km/h. 1,270 Carrera GT cars were equipped with it, after which it was retired.

BMW S70/2 V12

The combination of power, agility and double-digit rarity makes the McLaren F1 one of the most valuable cars today, as only 64 road-worthy examples were produced. At launch, the F1 offered unprecedented performance, combining racing-inspired construction and materials with raw V12 power. The V12 in question is the BMW S70/2, which produces around 620 horsepower from its 6.1 liter displacement.

As well as being powerful, the engine is also surprisingly compact – at the time of the car’s launch, McLaren noted that despite offering over 2.5 liters more displacement, the S70/2 was barely larger in size than the engines of F1. It’s also lightweight, thanks to the extensive use of cutting-edge materials such as magnesium alloy and carbon fiber.

GM LS V8

GM’s LS V8 may not boast the cutting-edge technology or exclusivity of some of the other engines on this list, but it’s probably just as impressive. It’s affordable, reliable and can be modified to produce huge amounts of power, making it the engine of choice for a variety of cars, from everyday family cars to tire-loving racers.

The LS V8 first appeared in the 1997 Chevy Corvette and is the successor to the brand’s long-standing small-block engine. It was decommissioned two decades later in 2017. The LS V8 has proven to be reliable and extremely versatile, so it will likely continue to be popular for many years to come.

Artboard 6

Become part of the Kaldata.com community on Viber

Comment on the article in our Forums. To be the first to know the essentials, like our Facebook page and follow us on TikTok, Telegram and Viber or download the app at Kaldata.com for Android, iOS and Huawei!