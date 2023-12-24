10 of the Most Reliable Turbo Engines Ever Built

#Reliable #Turbo #Engines #Built

After covering the 10 most impressive naturally aspirated engines last week, it’s time to take a look at the turbocharged engine(s).

The entry of turbochargers into cars began in the mid-1960s, during the era of “fat” cars, when the phrase “there is no substitute for displacement” meant that more power was best achieved with engines with a larger working volume. However, turbocharged engines have shown that in many cases more power can be achieved with less displacement while improving fuel efficiency and reducing exhaust emissions.

In simple terms, a turbocharger delivers air under high pressure and density with a high concentration of oxygen to the engine for a more complete combustion process and increased power. The turbocharger uses the exhaust gases to drive a vane on one side of the turbocharger. On the other side, connected to a shaft, another fan or compressor sucks in fresh air, increases its pressure and forces it into the engine. The boost in turbocharger pressure applied to the engine is measured by the difference between the high-pressure air and atmospheric pressure.

Proper maintenance is a must for turbocharged engines. The average well-maintained turbocharger can last up to 250,000 kilometers – however, some can go much further, and modern turbocharged engines with technological improvements tend to be more reliable than older models.

Here are 10 of the most reliable turbocharged engines ever built:

K20C1: Honda’s 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo

In 2015, Honda first introduced the turbocharged 2.0 VTEC inline-four in the Civic Type R, and two years later in a less powerful version in the Accord. It is made with a die-cast aluminum cylinder block fitted with cast iron cylinder liners. Reinforced cap main bearings hold in place a lightweight forged steel crankshaft with micro-polished faces to reduce friction.

The K20C1 installed in the MK5 Civic Type-R generates 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 Nm of torque at 2,500 rpm. Although the K20C1 engine has some potential problems, its reliability is outstanding. According to the Precision Turbo Services website, with proper maintenance, the K20C1 can go 240,000 kilometers or more.

S63: BMW’s 4.4-liter, 8-cylinder, twin-turbocharged

In 2011, BMW introduced the high-performance S63 engine, which replaced the N63 and powered the 2010 E70 X5M and E71 X6M models. BMW made several fundamental changes to the S63, including moving from standard turbochargers to twin-scroll turbochargers with a pulse-tuned exhaust manifold. High-efficiency turbines have two exhaust gas inlet chambers driving different parts of the turbine. The design spins the turbines faster, providing a maximum thrust of 17 psi (psi), which is 50% more than the N63.

The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 mated to a 7-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission generates 560 horsepower. The new engine not only produced more power, but also fixed most of the mechanical problems the N63 had, making it one of the most reliable turbo engines in history.

The S63 featured the innovative “hot-vee” V8 engine design with turbochargers and exhaust manifolds located in the valley formed by the cylinders. The configuration shortens the path of hot air from the exhaust pipe to the turbochargers, keeping components cooler and speeding up the revving process (less turbo lag). BMW installs the S63 only in the top-level cars of its M range, which includes the X5 M, X6 M, M5, M6 and M8 models. This is the automaker’s most powerful engine, and the 2022 version in the BMW M5 CS generates 635 horsepower and 553 newton meters of torque.

Audi’s 2.5-liter, 5-cylinder, TFSI, with turbo

The 2.5-liter 5-cylinder TFSI engine (turbocharger with direct fuel injection) of Audi is a very sophisticated and reliable engine. Audi has built the engine with high quality materials and components made to withstand extreme driving conditions and high power settings. Audi’s 2.5-litre TFSI consistently wins the International Engine of the Year award for best engine in the 2 to 2.5-litre category.

Several features of the engine set it apart from the competition. The compact and light construction weighs only 160 kilograms. Built with an aluminum block, the engine fits a variety of Audi engine bays. Direct fuel injection technology creates a more efficient combustion process with a higher compression ratio, which improves fuel economy, reduces emissions and increases power. The engine is equipped with a turbocharger with exhaust air cooling under a pressure of 2.35 bar (34 psi), which helps maximize airflow and minimize throttling losses.

In the 2022 Audi RS3 Quattro with a 7-speed automatic transmission, the engine generates 401 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 369 newton meters of torque at 3,500 rpm.

Porsche’s 3.7-liter, flat, 6-cylinder, twin-turbo engine

Most car buyers know that Porsche is a German car brand known for producing high-tech, high-performance sports cars. Today, Porsche produces 6 different models, each of which has several versions: Porsche 911, 718, Cayenne, Panamera, Macan and Taycan. The automaker is known for its durable and reliable cars that last for years. Even the Porsche 911, a car built for high speeds and hard driving can boast considerable durability. Porsche claims that approximately 2/3 of the company’s sports cars still exist today, and thanks to Porche Classic, only around 150,000 cars from the 911 model range are still being driven today.’

Much of a car’s reliability can be attributed to its engine. Its proper maintenance is a key factor (as with all cars) for its longevity.

Porsche equips the 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S with a twin-turbo 3.7-liter flat-6 engine that develops 572 horsepower in the Turbo and 640 horsepower in the Turbo S version. The engine helped place the 2022 Porsche 911 in JD Power’s top five premium brands, ranking higher than much of the competition, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Acura and Jaguar.

B202: Saab’s 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo

Few, if any, automakers can claim that their products are “Born of Airplanes,” as Saab did to promote its cars using its aviation heritage. The slogan was successful and the traditional builder of strong and reliable front-wheel-drive Swedish cars became fashionable for the younger generation when it launched the Saab 900 Turbo 3-door.

In 1984, Saab introduced the B202 engine, which would set the standard for modern turbo engines. According to saabplanet.com, Saab’s B202 is among the longest-running high-performance 4-cylinder engines in history. Although the engine is prone to normal head gasket failure, the lower end of the engine has demonstrated reliable performance for up to 1 million kilometers with only regular maintenance.

The turbocharged, intercooled 2.0-liter B202 features fuel injection and a 16-valve cylinder head with dual overhead camshafts and hydraulic valve lifters. An electronic engine management system composed of a combination of the new Bosch LH-Jetronic and the Saab APC-system controls the operation of the fuel supply. The B202’s power output varies by model, but peak power ranges from 160 to 185 horsepower and peak torque ranges from 254 to 271 Nm.

EJ20: 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo, on Subaru

Subaru has built a reputation for reliable 4-cylinder naturally aspirated engines with the EJ20 line, with the EJ20E being the most famous engine in the range. Although in early versions (from the late 1990s to around 2007) in the EJ20 engine, head gasket failures were observed, which posed a risk of serious damage. Subaru corrected the problem, and more modern engines have become more reliable, with a lifespan of several hundred thousand kilometers.

In 1989, Subaru introduced the EJ20, Subaru’s first high-performance engine, which first appeared in the Legacy RS/GT. It is equipped with 4 valves per cylinder, double overhead camshaft and produces 197 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm. Power is transmitted through a 4-speed automatic transmission to the front wheels. In 1992, Subaru equipped the Impreza WRX from the GC/GF series with the EJ20 turbo engine.

The EJ20 uses the horizontal engine architecture, which eliminates the need for a power-consuming balance shaft. The turbo version introduces the use of a lightweight aluminum crankcase and heads. The 2-liter displacement is achieved with over-square bore dimensions of 92 millimeters and 75 stroke, resulting in a higher redline, maximum torque and high-rpm horsepower. Multi-point fuel injection and coil-over-spark ignition also contributed to performance. Subaru’s 2.5-liter engine, in both its turbo and naturally aspirated versions, has proven to be powerful and reliable, making it a bargain. Subaru uses the engines in a wide range of models, and all of them have numerous reports from high-mileage owners.

EA888: Volkswagen’s 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo

Volkswagen designed and built the 2.0 liter EA888 turbo engine to be as durable and reliable as possible. The engine is equipped with reinforced cylinder heads, forged connecting rods and high-strength crankshafts. Introduced in 2004, the engine has undergone several improvements and upgrades over time and has become one of the most reliable and versatile engines on the international market.

Volkswagen pioneered the development of turbocharged engines (1.9 TDI) and the fruit of the automaker’s efforts is perhaps best represented by the EA888 engine under the hood of the 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R. The EA 888 is one of the most advanced Volkswagen engines ever created.

The EA888 uses chain-driven dual overhead camshafts that support 4 valves per cylinder and provide durability and reliability. Continuously variable valve timing and valve lift ensure quick exhaust, allowing the turbo to kick in quickly, resulting in quick torque across a very wide rev range. In addition to all this, this engine uses a unique exhaust manifold design for better thermal management of the exhaust gas flow and a special high temperature resistant turbo to achieve maximum efficiency and maximum thrust.

Ford’s 3.5-liter, twin-turbo 6-cylinder EcoBoost

Ford’s 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine is the most versatile engine in Ford’s lineup, used to power midsize and full-size cars, pickup trucks, SUVs, light trucks and even supercars. Originally introduced in the 2010 Lincoln MKS, it was developed based on the Ford Duratec 35 V6 engine and featured a dual overhead camshaft design (DOHC) in a V-shaped configuration. For pickup applications (like the F-150) Ford equipped it with a pair of BorgWarner K03 turbos that rev to 17,000 rpm and generate up to 15 psi of boost. The Ford Taurus’ transverse-mounted engine, however, uses a pair of Garrett GT1549L turbochargers, providing a maximum boost of 11 psi.

In 2015, Ford made a significant improvement to this engine. The company added port fuel injection and electronically actuated exhaust mechanisms for the turbines.

2JZ-GTE: Toyota’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo 6-cylinder

The Supra is a superstar in Toyota’s lineup of high-performance and reliable cars, largely due to the superior performance of the 2JZ-GTE inline 6 engine. Factory twin sequential turbochargers help this engine generate 320 horsepower and 315 Nm of torque. According to MotorReviewer, “2JZs are known for their incredible durability. With proper maintenance and quality engine oil and filters, a 2JZ can easily reach 300 thousand kilometers of mileage.”

In engineering, there are always trade-offs between product design features, and no product can have unlimited durability, infinite resistance, 100 percent efficiency, and low cost. In mechanical engineering, a lighter structure usually results in a loss of strength, and a precise mechanism becomes less efficient. When Toyota designed the 2JZ, engineers prioritized durability and reliability. The design is an engine with extremely strong cylinders that can handle extreme boost in turbo pressure. A forged steel crankshaft adds extra strength and a girdle at the bottom of the engine increases rigidity. In addition, the 3-layer steel head gasket withstands the high forcing pressure without being damaged.

However, as reliable as the stock 2JZ engine is, the car proved its worth precisely in the aftermarket, when the individual tuning generated much more than 320 horsepower, but with an inevitable drop in reliability. A conservatively tuned engine with the right modifications can turn the Supra into a supercar producing over 1,000 horsepower – impressive. That is why the Toyota Supra is such a special car…

RB26DETT: Nissan’s 2.6-liter twin-turbo 6-cylinder

Produced between 1985 and 2004, the RB26DETT represented serious competition to Toyota’s 2JZ-GTE. Both were powerful inline 6-cylinder units and became legendary as reliable engines, both on the race track and on drag. The Nissan R32 GT-R equipped with the RB26 officially generates 276 horsepower and 260 Newton meters of torque. It’s official!

Although early versions of the RB26DETT engine consumed more oil than average and the oil pumps tended to fail at high rpm, the new engines became known for being durable and reliable. CarThrottle magazine called the legendary RB26DETT twin-turbo inline-6 ​​engine an “all-time great engine.”

The RB26DETT 2.6-liter inline-6 ​​engine is built with a strong, cast-iron closed platform that ensures the cylinders will not warp as is the case with open designs The configuration results in a higher “redline,” torque in the upper engine part and horsepower at the expense of torque in the low end of the engine. The cylinder head is made of aluminum and features an intake manifold with 6 individual throttle bodies to improve throttle response. The 24-valve design helps create an efficient fuel-air mixture for better performance in this engine.

Artboard 6

Become part of the Kaldata.com community on Viber

Comment on the article in our Forums. To be the first to know the essentials, like our Facebook page, and follow us on TikTok, Telegram and Viber or download the app at Kaldata.com for Android, iOS and Huawei!