10 players you will hear about in 2024

#players #hear

From Olival to Dortmund, passing through Seixal, Alcochete and even South America

New year, new talents. The beauty of sport, and football in particular, also involves the inevitable appearance of other protagonists, generated from the most diverse paths. Those who early on revealed how far they would be able to go, but also those who surprise us when they get there. The ladder of success is very treacherous, and guessing the ability of those who climb it is a very risky exercise, but that is also the fun of trying to make predictions in sport. Here are ten names that you may hear a lot about in 2024: five selected in Portuguese football, among the main academies in the country, and another five recruited abroad, widening the latitude of the research as much as possible.

ASF/PAULO SANTOS

He will only be 17 years old in May, so it may be unfair to expect him to reach FC Porto’s first team in 2024, but the greatest promise of the blue and white team fuels that expectation. In 2023 he became the youngest ever to play in the professional ranks of Portuguese football – in this case Liga 2, for FC Porto B -, and later also became the youngest to score.

Martim Fernandes has already played for FC Porto’s main team

In 2023 he represented Portugal in both the under-17 and under-19 European Championships. In October he made his debut for FC Porto’s main team (in the Portuguese Cup game with Vilar de Perdizes), but the new year could bring more regular opportunities with Sérgio Conceição. Defensively secure and assertive in attack, this right-back has the value of being an alternative to João Mário.

RUI RAIMUNDO/ASF

His father had a career under the same name, at clubs such as Feirense, Gil Vicente, Boavista, Penafiel, Naval, Beira-Mar and Arouca. Pedrinho has been at Benfica since 2016 and was part of the team that won the Youth League in 2022. Almost 21 years old, he is one of the most used players in the red B team, and has a left foot that is starting to ask for another position.

ANDRÉ ALVES/ASF

Almost at the end of the year, he caught the eye with a stunning goal against Real Sociedad, in the Youth League. At Benfica since 2018, the young Alentejo native is a striker who should not be judged just by the goals he scores, although he also scores them. He is a player with elegant movements, who reveals above average maturity, who knows how to interpret what the game asks for at each moment.

Foto: SCP

He was already on the bench for Sporting’s main team and Rúben Amorim, on that occasion, was full of praise. Not only because of the talent of the young striker, but also because of the way he reacts to moving up and down the ranks. It is true that the Leonine coach also gave the example of Joelson, who has not lived up to expectations, but Quenda, just 16 years old, could reach the elite in the coming months.

Claudio Echeverri (Imago)

He turns 18 today, but the gift was already unwrapped: a transfer to Manchester City. He made just six appearances for River Plate’s first team, but the European and world champions paid more than €20 million for the talented midfielder. He should continue at River in 2024, on loan, but it’s likely that people will start talking a lot about him.

Valentín Boat in action for Boca Juniors (Photo: ZUMA Wire/IMAGO)

He was already a regular in Boca Juniors’ eleven in 2023, and it seems inevitable that the new year will provide a change to European football, and for high prices. At 19 years of age, very technically advanced, he preferably plays on the left flank, but can also be used further forward, and shows competence both playing on the line and in interior areas.

Estevão celebrates Brazilian title for Palmeiras (Instagram)

Endrick continues to dominate the spotlight, especially because the move to Real Madrid is only scheduled for mid-2024, but Palmeiras already has another talent coveted by the European giants. Estevão is only 16 years old, but he was already launched by Abel, on the day of the consecration of another Brazilian title. Left-handed, he impresses with his technical quality and driving speed.

IMAGO

He was born in Nigeria, but at the age of 3 he went to live in France with his parents. He made his professional debut at Amiens, but this season he was recruited by Antwerp, the club for which he faced FC Porto in the Champions League. He ended the year with 9 goals in 27 games for the Belgian team. A very interesting record, especially considering that he is only 17 years old.

Paris Brunner no U17 World Cup (IMAGO)

European and world under-17 champion for Germany, he was elected the best player in both competitions played in 2023. The next step – which should not be long in coming – will be his debut for the main team of Borussia Dortmund, the club he has represented since 2020. At just 17 years old, he is a sharp striker who attacks space and likes to attack defenders, in the center or on the line.