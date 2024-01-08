10 popular models with frequent and expensive repairs

#popular #models #frequent #expensive #repairs

These cars can become a financial nightmare for their owner

Buying a new car or upgrading to an upscale used vehicle is certainly exciting, but sometimes consumers fail to look beyond the initial price and thus overlook the costs they are about to incur. And they can be serious, as there are models that are known for frequent problems, leading to regular and expensive service visits.

That’s why the purchase should be well thought out, say the experts from the Budget and Invest publication. They made a list of cars that can seriously hit the pocket of their new owner precisely with their frequent and expensive repairs.

In this case, we have chosen 10 models that, in addition to North America, are also popular in Europe. Among them there are both mass vehicles and cars of premium manufacturers. For each, the most frequently occurring problems are indicated, and the prices for their removal are in dollars.

10 popular models with frequent and expensive repairs (GALLERY):

More on the topic:

  • These vehicles have many fans, but the criticisms of them are more than the praises

  • Some of them have reliability issues and others are just plain dangerous

  • The results are from a survey of 22,000 car owners

Also Read:  Few windows in the house? You can create an additional one like this and it is truly spectacular

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Seven people from Craiova accused of usury and blackmail, at trial
Seven people from Craiova accused of usury and blackmail, at trial
Posted on
Did PSG buy Lionel Messi the 2021 Ballon d’Or?
Did PSG buy Lionel Messi the 2021 Ballon d’Or?
Posted on
Personalized Medicine: How to manage it by autonomy?
Personalized Medicine: How to manage it by autonomy?
Posted on
This is the only country in South America that will be a world power in 2050, according to AI | Brazil | World
This is the only country in South America that will be a world power in 2050, according to AI | Brazil | World
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News