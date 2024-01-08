#popular #models #frequent #expensive #repairs

These cars can become a financial nightmare for their owner

Buying a new car or upgrading to an upscale used vehicle is certainly exciting, but sometimes consumers fail to look beyond the initial price and thus overlook the costs they are about to incur. And they can be serious, as there are models that are known for frequent problems, leading to regular and expensive service visits.

That’s why the purchase should be well thought out, say the experts from the Budget and Invest publication. They made a list of cars that can seriously hit the pocket of their new owner precisely with their frequent and expensive repairs.

In this case, we have chosen 10 models that, in addition to North America, are also popular in Europe. Among them there are both mass vehicles and cars of premium manufacturers. For each, the most frequently occurring problems are indicated, and the prices for their removal are in dollars.

10 popular models with frequent and expensive repairs (GALLERY):

