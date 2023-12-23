10 predictions for 2024 Germany: “we will lose prosperity” [ANALIZA]

#predictions #Germany #lose #prosperity #ANALIZA

The year 2023 is coming to an end. Let the Christmas period be a time of reflection and mental preparation for 2024. What awaits us?

ChatGPT is just the beginning – artificial intelligence will penetrate all sectors of the economy.

Just as the steam engine transformed an agrarian society into an industrial society in the second half of the 18th century, the world now once again faces a new transformation. Two scientists – Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee – have dubbed the coming changes the “second machine age”.

Forecast No. 2. The USA will strengthen its technological advantage

American technology companies still dominate the world. Apple’s position at the top of the list of the most valuable companies seems unquestionable. The Californian corporation is now worth almost as much as the entire French capital market.

According to the quarterly reports of Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Alphabet, the investments of these companies, which are the world’s largest technology companies, in research and development alone amounted to almost $200 billion. (PLN 787 billion 110 million) in the last twelve months.

These funds constitute U.S. “ammunition” in the economic war with China.

Prediction No. 3. The race for power in the White House will change the face of the world

11 months before the US presidential elections, one cannot yet be certain about the outcome of the race for power in the White House. The duel of the old men – 81-year-old Biden and 77-year-old Trump – will be an extremely important event for the USA and the whole world (although both candidates have announced their candidacy for office, they have not yet received the official nominations of their parties – ed.).

If Biden becomes seriously ill, US Vice President Kamala Harris will have to enter the race as a replacement candidate. On the Republican side, Ron DeSantis still has little chance of unseating Trumpwho is gaining support despite the ongoing court proceedings against him.

Forecast No. 4. The profits of the largest European corporations will decline

A comparison of companies from the DAX 40 and 50 (German stock index – ed.) and the largest companies from Dow Jones (USA stock index – ed.) shows the difference in profits that corporations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean achieved in 2023.

American companies are more profitable. According to analyzes by the American investment company American Century Investments, US corporations on average recorded an increase in profits by less than four and a half percent. during the year.

Meanwhile, according to the same study, corporate profits in Europe fell by less than 12 percent. Experts say the number of European companies that have exceeded their sales expectations is at a record low. This means that profits in Europe are not expected to increase significantly in 2024.

Forecast No. 5. The development of electromobility will encounter difficulties

It is impossible to be sure about the success of the EU’s plans to ban the sale of cars with combustion engines from 2035. Similarly, it is difficult to say whether the US plans to have half of all new cars registered in the United States electric by 2030 will come true. .

“We may have to change our strategy,” Carlos Tavares, president of Stellantis, a group that includes 14 car brands, recently said in an interview, referring to the production of electric cars.

The development of electromobility faces huge problems. There is a lack of infrastructure for charging electric cars around the world. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to relax environmental guidelines and postpone the phase-out of internal combustion engines also weakened carmakers’ plans. Donald Trump, who has a chance to become US president again in November 2024, described the British decision as “wise”.

Forecast No. 6. The gap between the capital markets in the US and Europe will widen

Europe has a problem – the European capital market is underdeveloped, has almost no depth, is divided into many small indices and the framework conditions for investors are often not very attractive. Wall Street in New York performs better than European stock exchanges, and the process of widening the gap between the stock exchanges in New York and Frankfurt is practically unstoppable.

In 2024, a more dynamic growth trend is expected in the USA than in Europe. In terms of artificial intelligence, the EU does not have much to offer on trading floors.

Forecast No. 7. Inflation in the West will not get out of control

Thanks to bold increases in interest rates by the US central bank and the European Central Bank, high inflation rates, which were 6.4% at the beginning of the year. in the USA and 8.6 percent in the euro zone, were reduced to 3.1% respectively. and 2.4 percent

Since the introduction of the low interest rate policy, there have been a total of eleven interest rate increases in the US and ten in Europe. It is probably premature to expect interest rates to be cut again quickly. Central bank governors do not want to jeopardize their reputation by making premature decisions.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve System, admitted at his recent press conference that the issue of interest rate cuts is “on the horizon.” However, his colleagues, such as US central bank governor John Williams, call these considerations “premature”.

“We have not talked about interest rate cuts at all. No discussion, no debate,” said Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, some time ago.

Forecast No. 8. Fossil fuels will not lose their importance

Although the largest oil and gas companies are committed to climate protection, they also continue to extract fossil fuels. The development of renewable energy sources is uncertain, while the extraction and burning of fossil fuels continues and even increases.

American oil giant Exxon Mobil forecasts production of 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024, compared to 3.7 million in 2023.

Shell also still relies on fossil fuels. The corporation’s CEO, Wael Sawan, said cutting oil and gas production would be “dangerous and irresponsible.”

In turn, in Germany, the authorities banned the premature closure of coal-fired power plants so as not to threaten the security of energy supplies.

Forecast No. 9. Migration from Africa to Europe will continue

Africa’s continued population growth outpaces economic growth there, meaning per capita prosperity is not increasing on the continent. As a result, poverty persists and conflicts intensify in the countries of the global South. These factors are driving migration to Europe.

Forecast no. 10. Germany will struggle with a shortage of qualified labor

The skills shortage in Germany cannot be eliminated by the current wave of immigration. The German Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported in a recent report that approximately 2 million vacancies remain unfilled on the German labor market. The labor market situation will continue to deteriorate because, in addition to unfilled vacancies, the German working-age population will decline by approximately 3.9 million people by 2030.

Because capitalism requires both labor and capital to function, there will be further dysfunction in the productive core of the German economy in 2024.

“The shortage of skilled labor can no longer be completely stopped, which will result in a loss of prosperity. With growing internal unrest, Germany will be moving away from major economic powers such as the USA, China and Japan in 2024,” said Rainer Dulger, President of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations.