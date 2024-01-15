10 reasons behind your child’s bad breath

#reasons #childs #bad #breath

Bad breath in children is common and can arise from an oral or other source. 87% of cases arise from the mouth, and 13% from non-oral sources.

According to “momjunction”, children and adults have bad breath when they wake up in the morning due to increased bacterial activity in the mouth.

But morning breath is temporary and disappears after brushing the teeth and rinsing the mouth, but if the child complains of an unpleasant odor at other times and when it is a persistent problem, you should see a doctor.

Causes of bad breath in children

1. Poor oral hygiene

Certain areas of the mouth, such as pits and grooves on the surface of the teeth, the areas between the teeth and gums, or the pores of the tongue, become trapped by food particles.

Bacteria in the mouth break down protein materials from food residues, producing amino acids and gases.

2. Decayed teeth

According to the World Health Organization’s State of Global Oral Health (2022) report, an estimated 514 million children suffer from caries in their primary teeth.

Inadequate exposure to fluoride, one of the main reasons for inadequate use of oral hygiene products such as toothpaste, is a contributing factor.

Tooth decay also creates a suitable environment for bacteria to grow, and the accumulation of food in these cavities leads to the appearance of bad breath.

3. Tooth abscess

There may be pus discharge from the abscessed tooth, and the pus may lead to a foul odor from the oral cavity.

4. Gum diseases

Gingivitis is an inflammatory condition of the gums that may lead to bad breath in children, and plaque buildup is the main cause of gum disease.

In addition, incorrect plaque removal can lead to bad breath.

5. Mouth breathing

Due to mouth breathing, saliva may evaporate, lose its self-washing and cleansing process, and as a result it increases the growth of microbes and causes bad breath.

6. Dry mouth

Dehydration, certain salivary gland diseases, or certain medications may reduce saliva production and bad breath.

7. Malocclusion

Malocclusion is characterized by teeth that are crooked, crowded, protruding, or misplaced. Maintaining cleanliness is more difficult for these teeth, and food particles may get stuck between the teeth.

In addition, it leads to increased growth of microbes and results in bad breath.

8. Orthodontic appliances

Improper cleaning of appliances such as braces, orthodontic retainers, space maintainers, or sports mouthguards may lead to the buildup of odor-causing bacteria on the appliance and in the mouth.

9. Bad dental fillings

Fillings or composite restorations cannot be cleaned well with a toothbrush or dental floss, especially in the areas between the teeth, and may result in food impaction and bad odor from the mouth.

10. The presence of a foreign body in the nose

Foreign objects such as peas, beans, or small parts of toys stuck in the nose may lead to infection and bad breath.