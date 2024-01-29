10 signs that the intimacy in your relationship is dying

#signs #intimacy #relationship #dying

Do you feel that there has been a rift between you and your partner? Here are ten signs that you need to take steps to improve intimacy in your relationship.Foto: Shutterstock

Intimacy in a couple’s relationship can mean many different things, but one thing is certain: a relationship without intimacy is rarely a happy one. Here, marriage counselor and psychologist Randi Gunther lists ten signs that your relationship is on the rocks.

1. There is (literally!) a distance between you.

Feel this again: when your relationship was new, you were drawn to each other as soon as you were in the same room – but now you don’t seem interested in this kind of closeness.

If you notice that there is often a physical distance between you and your partner, this could be a sign of a deeper problem. Namely, in a thriving relationship, both partners focus on each other when sharing experiences, and reach for physical touch to strengthen these connections.

2. You don’t greet each other with the same enthusiasm as before.

Early in a relationship, both partners are usually eager to get together when they haven’t seen each other for a while. Even if the other person shows up when you are busy, you take the time to greet them properly, often with a hug or kiss. But when the intimacy in a relationship is disappearing, these loving meetings also fail to happen – instead, you may shout hello from another room, which can hardly be compared to greeting face to face.

3. Now not paying attention to each other’s needs.

A sign that a relationship is characterized by healthy intimacy is that both partners react to expressed or demonstrated needs. This can be done through a facial expression, body language, or through questions. Regardless of the expression this takes, the signal is the same: “I am here. What do you need?”

When these signs of availability cease, the intimacy of the relationship is often at risk.

4. Missing touch.

Of course, not everyone has the same need for physical touch. But intimacy cannot survive without tenderness and touch, especially if one partner needs this to feel safe. When regular touch is absent from a relationship, the sexual connection often suffers.

5. You don’t prioritize each other.

We cannot always assume that we are our partner’s top priority: problems with work, family members, finances, and illness can mean that other things take precedence at times. But when a partner needs help, he or she must be able to feel that it is the highest priority – and ideally, an absolute emergency should not be required for this to happen.

6. You have no patience with each other.

Rarely do we have so much patience as when we are in love: we forget wrongs as soon as they happened and have no problem making sacrifices for the other. When intimacy disappears, this patience is all too often replaced by impatience, at worst accompanied by criticism and reproach.

7. You don’t keep track of each other’s commitments.

Taking an interest in what your partner is up to is something that comes quite naturally when you care about someone. Closeness in a relationship means being aware of experiences and commitments that are important to the other person, and keeping up to date with them. Forgetting or not caring about things like these often spells bad news for a relationship.

8. You don’t lift each other up.

In a loving relationship, both partners regularly lift each other up with positivity and encouragement. Even when the relationship is put to the test, both feel a basic sense of security – for example, you never criticize the other. If you no longer feel supported and encouraged by your partner, it may be time to take a good look at the relationship.

9. You ignore each other.

No longer paying attention to each other but instead reacting to attempts to connect with irritation or emotional distancing is a clear sign of a lack of intimacy.

10. You become more and more interested in experiences outside the relationship.

Having your own interests is of course not a problem in a relationship. It is when these interests take up more and more space, and thus mean less and less time together for you and your partner, that it can mean that something has gone wrong between you.

You can do that to strengthen the intimacy in the relationship

If you recognize yourself in any of the above points, it may be well worth trying to remember how your behavior differs from when you first got together – and you can concretely return to meeting your partner with more positivity, patience and curiosity .

Here are some examples of how you can increase the intimacy between you:

Meet your partner at the door when he comes home from work.

Pay attention to your partner’s needs – whether they need help with something, want a hug, or want to talk about their day.

Give your partner more touch in everyday life.

Avoid directing unwarranted criticism at your partner.

Show interest in your partner’s commitments – and suggest that you find something new together to strengthen the relationship.

Source: Psychology Today