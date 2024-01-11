#Americans #Afraid

WASHINGTON – America and the world may look very different on January 1, 2025, depending on the outcome of a series of conflicts, critical global elections, and geopolitical forces that will create key moments in the coming year.

The race for the White House will once again put democracy in the United States at risk . And Donald Trump is not the only right-wing populist making a comeback; This movement is also taking place in Europe. The wars in Ukraine and Gaza risk wider repercussions, while economic and political stability are threatened by massive migration flows, fears of recession and the widening impacts of climate change. On most issues, democratic and overpowering governments struggle to show their voters that they have the answers.

The world doesn’t change just because the calendar moves from one year to the next. But given the many events we know will happen this year – as well as all the unknowns, the 2024 Olympic year could mark a turning point in the history of the 21st century.

10 Things Americans Are Afraid of in 2024

1. Important US elections

According to CNN, the most predictable global surprise in 2024 is the election of Trump, who will become the second US president to win non-consecutive terms in office. The former president has openly told us that he intends to test US democracy and the American-led global order.

The Republican presidential candidate vowed to use presidential authority to wreak “retribution” on his enemies and eradicate bureaucracy to make the government his personal instrument of power. Today, comparisons to Nazis are overdone, but Trump’s rhetoric – including his labeling of political opponents as “vermin” and warning that immigrants will pollute America’s blood – is reminiscent of the demagoguery of the 1930s and is potentially America’s most extreme president.

2. The Supreme Court is in the spotlight