#Nicolae #Ceaușescu #world #record #hold

10 things less known about Nicolae Ceaușescu. The former communist leader would have reached the venerable age of 106 years, on January 26, if he had lived.

But the thread of his life stopped with the bullets fired by the military, in front of the Târgoviște wall, on December 25, 1989.

Although a lot has been written about Ceaușescu, we present to you 10 things about him that you may not yet know, at least in part.

10 things less known about Nicolae Ceaușescu. What world record did he hold?

If he had lived, Nicolae Ceaușescu would have reached the advanced age of 106 on January 26. But the former leader of communist Romania ended up being executed, together with Elena Ceaușescu, in Târgoviște, on Christmas 1989, just a month before his 72nd birthday.

The destiny of the one who, until December 1989, was “the most beloved son of the people”, “genius from the Carpathians” or “hero among heroes” was like climbing a mountain: he started from the base, climbed to the top of political dignities and of power, after which it fell to its knees.

We are not going to review Ceaușescu’s biography and political career, about which entire volumes have been written.

Read also: VIDEO December 21, 1989 The rally where Nicolae Ceaușescu fell. The film of the last day of the dictatorship

We only mention that the poor boy from Scornicesti became, at only 30 years old, after the communists seized all power in the country, undersecretary of state at the Ministry of Agriculture and, at only 31 years old, deputy minister of defense.

From July 1965, four months after the death of Gheorghe Gheorghiu-Dej, Ceaușescu was elected secretary general of the Romanian Communist Party at the 9th Congress (transformed into PCR from PMR at the same congress), the highest position in the party .

On December 9, 1967, the Great National Assembly also elected Nicolae Ceaușescu to the position of President of the State Council, the most important position in the state, something that would be “cosmised” in the form of the title of President of the RSR, in April 1974.

And we’ll tell you a little secret: in fact, Ceaușescu was born on January 23, 1918 and not on the 26th, as shown by the civil registry record for births in Scornicesti, the birthplace of the former dictator, according to discoverera.ro.

It is not known why, Ceaușescu preferred that, subsequently, it be celebrated on January 26. It is assumed that he did not want his birthday to be overshadowed by the events organized in honor of the Union of the Romanian Principalities, every January 24.

Below, however, we suggest you learn 10 lesser-known things about Nicolae Ceaușescu. Some may already be known to you, but others may completely surprise you.

1) He was the first president of the Republic

As stated above, Ceaușescu was elected in 1967 to the highest position in the Romanian state at that time, that of President of the Council of State.

But as this title was no longer enough for him, after definitively ending the struggle for power and influence in the party, with the elimination of veteran communists, many of whom had supported his accession to the head of the country, such as Ion Gheorghe Maurer, Ceaușescu showed his first signs of power paranoia.

After, in March 1974, he removed Maurer from the head of the government, replacing him with the servile Manea Mănescu, Ceaușescu was in the middle of a ceremony with comedy accents: his election as President of the Republic, the first to use this title in history Our.

Ceaușescu, on April 29, 1974, receiving the presidential “sceptre” from Ștefan Voitec – Photo: Online Photo Library of Romanian Communism/share 1/1974

Despite his aversion to the monarchy, for the 1974 ceremony, a scepter was made for Ceaușescu, copied, at his request, after that of King Ferdinand I.

However, in the creation of this symbolic object, the insignia of royalty were replaced by those of the Romanian Communist Party.

Read also: What salaries did Nicolae and Elena Ceaușescu have. The sums of money that the dictators received monthly

During the ceremony, the tricolor scarf and the forged scepter were handed to Ceaușescu by the oldest member of the Great National Assembly, Ștefan Voitec, according to click.ro.

Ceaușescu valued the sign of power received in 1974 so much that he kept it in his office in the Central Committee. The trace of Ceaușescu’s scepter was lost after the revolutionaries of December 1989 broke into the headquarters of the Central Committee.

2) He was scared by the museographers from the Peleș Castle, where he wanted to make a residence of protocol

The Ceauşescu couple’s fear of illness was well known even to ordinary people. And this vulnerability was intelligently speculated by the museographers who had custody of the Peleş castle during the communist period.

The Nicolae and Elena Ceaușescu couple rarely visited the former royal residence in Sinaia, but, in the 80s, it seems that they would have wanted to make it, however, a residence of protocol.

In this situation, the museographers of the castle found an ingenious solution to prevent this from happening. Everyone was afraid of the modifications and demolitions that the Ceaușescus could have done to the splendid castle.

This is how they scared them by telling them that inside the castle there is a fungus that attacks the woodwork elements, but is also very harmful to humans, according to adevarul.ro.

The “lie” was not far from reality, because a fungus had actually attacked the beams of the building, due to humidity and lack of ventilation, which was the reason why massive restoration works were started in 1975 during which the structure was replaced of resistance from the hall of honor and from the living room on the ground floor, according to.

3) He crashed the plane

On November 5, 1957, Nicolae Ceauşescu was on his way to Moscow, where the Great October Socialist Revolution was celebrated, in an IL 14 plane, as part of a delegation of the Romanian Workers’ Party (PMR).

Due to a pilot error, the aircraft crashed on landing at Vnukovo Airport.

As a result of the accident, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Grigore Preoteasa and three other crew members lost their lives.

Ceausescu, who had the position of state secretary of the Central Committee of the PMR (Romanian Workers’ Party), survived suffering only a few injuries to his left leg and a few scratches on his face.

4) He was passionate about American detective films and a fan of the Kojak series

At the age of 35, Nicolae Ceauşescu discovered his passion for cinematography, among his favorites being American detective films.

The communist leader declared himself a fan of the American television series Kojak, which ran between 1973 and 1978. In addition, all his residences were equipped with a special screening room.

Ceaușescu on a hunt, in 1969 – Photo: Online Photo Library of Romanian Communism

Among his passions were chess, billiards, volleyball and visits abroad. After 1955, he also started hunting, according to zf.ro.

5) He held a world record

Ceaușescu even held a world record, worthy of the Guinness Book. For 10 years he could be proud of the most valuable deer antler trophy, shooting the animal in 1980, in the Vrancei Mountains, writes adevarul.ro.

According to the magazine of the Association of Sports Hunters and Fishermen from Romania, the history of this deer is linked to the game warden Ion Mărăştean from Soveja. It was a hard-earned trophy after three years of chasing.

For the “deer with golden horns”, Ceauşescu came hunting three times. The animal was christened “Guguștiucul”, because it had a beautiful roar, which could be admired especially during the period of boncănit.

6) He was a general and deputy minister of defense, although he had not served in the army

Ceaușescu did not complete a single second of military training, but as positions were given politically, during the time of Gheorghe Gheorghiu-Dej, the “comrades” decided that he had the necessary competence to be both general and deputy minister of defense.

To top it off, this promotion came after he was found “weak for the agrarian section”, where he had been undersecretary of state since May 13, 1948.

Read also: How many millions did Ceaușescu’s children have at the CEC, during the Revolution? How much of the fortune did Valentin recover?

Ceaușescu in a general’s uniform, in 1952 – Photo: Online Photo Library of Romanian Communism

The “punishment” for incompetence was his appointment, on March 22, 1950, to the position of deputy minister and head of the Higher Political Directorate of the Army, after he had received the rank of major general, according to amintiridincomunism.wordpress.com.

7) He killed peasants who opposed collectivization, in Vadu Roșca

On December 4, 1957, Nicolae Ceauşescu led the military units that suppressed the uprising of the peasants in Vadu Roşca, Vrancea county, who opposed collectivization.

He had the rank of general with two stars, being the head of the Higher Political Directorate of the Army and deputy of the Minister of the Armed Forces.

Flanked by two tanks, Ceausescu personally ordered the opening of fire from the machine guns located in the trucks that accompanied the tanks, according to eventulistoric.ro.

Nine peasants were killed by bullets (Aurel Dimofte, Ionuţ Cristea, Ion Arcan, Dumitru Crăciun, Toader Crăciun, Stroie Crăciun, Dumitru Marin, Marin Mihai, Dana Radu) and another 48 were injured. Another 18 peasants served hard years in communist prisons.

8) He met Elena Ceaușescu at a beauty contest

The great meeting of the lives of the two occurred in 1939. They probably already knew each other on the day when, on August 13, 1939, at the Veseleia stadium in Ferentari, there was a big party to which the two were invited.

Until Nicolae Ceaușescu, Lenuța Petrescu – as it was in the documents – had a relationship with his older brother, Marin. It is said that he would have discovered that the future “world-renowned scholar” also enjoys German soldiers, so he “passed it on” to the younger brother.

The event was organized by the guild of workers in the textile, leather and footwear industry, and during the party, Elena, who at that time worked as a textile worker at the “Jaguarul” factory, would be designated “Queen of Work”, following a so-called contest of beauty.

In fact, the winner was the one who managed to sell the most postcards. It is said that Nicolae – already an old illegal – did everything possible for Elena to receive this title, after buying an impressive number of postcards on her account, informs click.ro.

Elena and Nicolae Ceaușescu met in 1939 and got married on December 23, 1947 – Photo: Online Photo Library of Romanian Communism/share 039

Later communist propaganda would claim that Nicolae Ceaușescu would have fallen in love with the declared “queen of the ball” at that demonstration, also suggesting certain attractive physical data of the future holder of “Cabinet 2”.

The relationship of the two led them to a destiny that no one would have suspected on that day in August 1939. In fact, it is almost unanimously recognized by historians that Elena was the first and only love, even a woman, in his life Nicolae Ceausescu.

Moreover, she helped him a lot to get rid of his native stammer, doing numerous diction exercises with him, which made him almost dependent on her presence.

The two got married on December 23, 1947, when she was already seven months pregnant with the couple’s first child, Valentin, and Nicolae Ceaușescu had already been elected, after the elections rigged by the communists in November 1946, deputy of Olt.

9) He helped the Romanian monasteries on Mount Athos

It seems hard to believe, but Ceaușescu had a more complicated relationship with the Church than is known.

In 1969, Romania watched in amazement the live broadcast on Romanian Television of a special funeral. The country’s leader, Nicolae Ceaușescu, was burying his father. Andruța. And not anyway, but with a council of priests and an Orthodox service, as the deceased had wished.

In fact, more recent archival documents show that, until the end of his life, Andruță had been a parish councilor of the church in Scornicești. That is why he had allowed himself to be buried in a Christian manner with a dying tongue. And the son, Nicolae, complied.

But an even more surprising fact, Nicolae Ceauşescu helped, in the mid-70s, the Romanian religious settlements located on Mount Athos.

The incident is related by the writer Ion Brad, ambassador of Romania to Greece at that time, in the volume entitled “In the shadow of the gods”, published in 2003 by Viitorul Românesc Publishing House.

According to the writer, who was on an official visit to Greece, in March 1976, Ceausescu agreed to receive the visit of three old monks from the Romanian monasteries on Mount Athos, all over 70 years old.

“One by one, all three presented their concerns and troubles to the head of the Romanian state, praising – so that even the walls of the Palace could hear – their good collaboration with the Greek brothers, but also the desire to receive from Romania “fresh blood”, monks young people, to save something from the Romanian spiritual settlements and values.(…)

They gave Ceauşescu a new icon and some wooden objects, a chalice, a box full of myrrh and incense. (…) And he promised them the support of the Cults in Romania”, notes Brad.

Ceaușescu, in July 1977, carrying on his shoulder the coffin with the lifeless body of his mother, Alexandrina – Photo: Online Photo Library of Romanian Communism

But, according to the accounts of Camil Roguski, Ceausescu’s former architect, contained in the book “Forbidden Truths”, published by Kullusys Publishing House (2009), the aid also had a concrete financial dimension, materializing in the amount of one million dollars donated to the Romanian monasteries on Mount Athos.

A year later, in July 1977, Nicolae Ceaușescu also buried his mother, Alexandrina. Also, the son respected the father’s wish to be buried with priests and an Orthodox service.

Especially since, also at the request of his mother, a fervent believer, but who was finding it increasingly difficult to move with age, Ceaușescu had even built a church, right on the crest of the hill near his parents’ house in Scornicesti.

10) He would have wanted to be mummified like Lenin

Although the physical disappearance of Ceauşecu was only talked about in thoughts or barely murmured whispers, there was a plan for that inevitable moment for every man.

But the dictator’s posthumous destiny was to be as grand as Lenin’s. Following the model of the former leader of the USSR, the plan provided for the mummification of Ceaușescu and the placement of the body thus “prepared” in an imposing mausoleum that would be built especially for this purpose.

The so-called “Ceaușescu’s architect”, Camil Roguski states in the book mentioned above, “Forbidden truths”, that there were two possible areas where it would have been desirable to erect a new and majestic building, which would later become the place of Ceausescu’s life.

The first of them was on the site of the current bell tower of the Patriarchal Church on Mitropoliia Hill, where the patriarchal residence is also located.

Ceausescu would then have been struck by Patriarch Teoctist’s refusal to move the headquarters of the Patriarchate to Văcăreşti, as expected.

The facts, which took place in 1987, were confirmed in interviews given after 1990 by the former patriarch Teoctist, but also by Ion Dincă, the dreaded “Te-leaga”, first-vice-prime minister between 1980 and 1989, the one in charge of “solving the problem” .

In these conditions, Roguski also claims, the “comrades” reoriented themselves, the next place for erecting the mausoleum being established in the Opera Park area.

More precisely, it would have been approximately on the site of the former Venus field tennis courts, at the intersection of Şerban Vodă Street with Calea Plevnei and across the road from the so-called “Casa Radio”, the mammoth construction left in disrepair after 1990.

It’s just that history played a feast for Ceaușescu, he ended up in front of the firing squad, on December 25, 1989, in Târgoviște, and he sleeps his eternal sleep with his wife, Elena, in a grave in the Ghencea Militar cemetery .