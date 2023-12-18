10 Thousand Years Ago, A Star Exploded and Gave Birth to the Beautiful Veil Nebula

SPACE — The Veil Nebula, also known as the Cygnus Loop, was created when a massive star exploded as a supernova about 10,000 years ago. The cloud of gas and dust is in the constellation Cygnus, the Swan, about 1,400 light years from us.

The Veil Nebula was discovered by astronomer William Herschel on September 5, 1784. The explosion that created the nebula sent material into space, creating the tangled filaments of glowing ionized gas we see today.

Today, the Veil Nebula is about 70 light years across and is still expanding. When viewed from Earth, the Veil Nebula stretches about six times the diameter of the full moon in the night sky.

The Veil Nebula, also known as the Cygnus Loop, seen from Portugal. Image: Miguel Claro via Space.com

The latest photo of the Veil Nebula above was taken by Miguel Claro, a professional photographer, writer and science communicator based in Lisbon, Portugal. In the image, the reddish color is caused by hydrogen atomic gas. Meanwhile, the greenish blue color represents oxygen atomic gas.

The stunning space view also includes the Witch’s Broom Nebula (NGC 6960), where the bright star Cygni 52 shines, and the Fleming Triangle Wisp (NGC 6979), as well as NGC 6974, a large nebular filament at the northern edge of the Veil Nebula’s rim. Source: Space.com

