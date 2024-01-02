10 Wall Street Predictions That Didn’t Come True in 2023

#Wall #Street #Predictions #Didnt #True

Wall Street had a lot of expectations for 2023. Looking back 12 months later, it’s clear that many of them fell short.

Of course, this is not so unusual. Wall Street strategists and economists have historically done a poor job of predicting what’s just around the corner.

But while these pundits continue to debate why a recession that was thought to be all but inevitable never materialized, or how inflation managed to slow so dramatically without a significant rise in unemployment, a team of strategists at TSLombard compiled a list of 10 of the most the popular 2023 predictions that ultimately never came true.

As Wall Street strategists rush to revise their 2024 forecasts to account for the powerful rally that pushed the S&P 500 up 25 points from its record high at the close of Jan. 3, 2022, the list offers a helpful reminder that analysts don’t always they know. The S&P 500 traded at 4,756 on Wednesday, according to FactSet data.

So, don’t take Wall Street’s predictions about what could happen next year too seriously.

There was no recession in the US

“Heading into 2023 with an inverted yield curve, 425 basis points of Fed tightening behind us, and real interest rates in bounded territory, the consensus has shifted to a roughly 70% chance of a recession (albeit a mild one). The likelihood of a recession in the U.S. on Bloomberg jumped to 100% in August 2022 and remained there until the data stopped being published in June 2023.

“However, the economy has been more resilient to rate hikes than we and the consensus expected. This is due to the long duration of US debt, as well as the large positive fiscal momentum and associated high levels of net wealth. Not only we didn’t get a recession, but Q3 2023 growth reached 5.2%. Growth was expected to slow in 2024, but a US soft landing is now the main scenario.”

Unemployment did not need to rise for inflation to fall

“Most market analysts expected that in order for inflation to reduce amid demand pressures, there would have to be a sharp economic slowdown and a corresponding rise in unemployment.

Against the backdrop of the false cycle, what we have instead is supposedly flawless disinflation; The tightening of monetary policy reduced the number of vacancies without putting people out of work, with the destruction of demand affecting the sectors where shortages were most pronounced. At the same time, the labor force participation rate has risen.”

The world’s biggest central banks did not cut interest rates

“A recession meant 2023 was supposed to be the year of central banks and rate cuts. Although we got some false starts — short-term interest rate markets priced in significant cuts in 2023 when the Silicon Valley banking crisis hit in March. But instead, the resilient U.S. economy has allowed central banks to be more dovish than the market initially expected. In fact, the Federal Reserve itself reached a final rate of 5.5% versus expectations for 2022 of around 5%, while The European Central Bank came in at 4% versus expectations of roughly 3%.”

The Bank of England has never raised rates to 6.5%.

“In the mini budget crisis, the STIR market quickly revalued the expected Bank of England terminal rate to 6.5%; but with a new prime minister and a more prudent fiscal plan, this expectation has settled back to 4.7% in early 2023 Mr.

“However, we got a slightly less threatening repricing over the summer, with the first leg up being led by UK growth surprises, followed by rising inflation surprises and a repricing of term premia. But as the BoE began to tighten measures at the end of 2021 and most mortgages in the UK are for two to five years, it was only a matter of time before tightening made its way into the economy.”

The Bank of Japan did not raise interest rates

“At the end of 2022, markets expected the end of Japan’s negative interest rate policy, with the interest rate expected to rise to 30 basis points in 2023. The market is constantly testing the Bank of Japan and its resolve, forcing the yen to bottom for several decades and persistently pushing Japanese government bond yields against the yield ceiling.”

There was no banking crisis

“We knew that after a decade of low interest rates and quantitative easing, the transition to higher interest rates would be bumpy. One of those bumps was the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which led to broader concerns about the liquidity of regional banks and was soon followed by from the Credit Suisse buyout.

“At the time, we wrote that we did not expect a full-scale crisis, due to the self-correcting nature of a crisis caused by rising interest rates, as well as the quick reaction of the authorities. Nor did we expect a contagion in European banks. Fortunately, we turned out to be right.

“However, the crisis had even less of an impact than we initially thought: credit conditions tightened, but did not depress growth as much as we expected.”

There was no shutdown of the US government

“Amid increasingly polarized politics in the United States, markets got jittery in the second quarter, with spreads [credit default suap] in the US rose as the debt ceiling again loomed large. In June, we got the expected decision, but it was a reminder to investors of the structural problems with US governments – something markets were reminded of a few months later when Fitch downgraded the US debt rating to AA+ from AAA, citing increasing debt burden and recurring debt-limiting confrontations.”

China didn’t have a reopening boom

“At the end of 2022, China emerged from the Covid restrictions, while at the same time stimulating and softening the messages of ‘general prosperity’; the country was to experience the reopening boom that was seen in the developed markets in 2021.

“However, as we pointed out at the time, stimulus has been trickle down, the property sector has imposed structural resistance and related consumer behavior has remained too cautious to drive growth. The economy is now stabilizing in what is an ‘L-shaped’ recovery , but the property contraction will continue for years and China’s new growth model will be slower.”

The global property market did not collapse

Dario Perkins identifies several reasons for this resilience: (i) expectations of impending rate cuts; (ii) a sellers’ strike (a result of interest rate “lock-in” and homeowner psychology); (iii) various “stretch and pretend” schemes, particularly in the riskiest markets (such as Canada); (iv) monetary illusion (decline in real rather than nominal prices); (v) structural sources of demand (teleworking and immigration); and (vi) the absence of “forced sellers” thanks to the continued strength of labor markets. It should be clear that while these forces have supported the case for a soft landing in 2023, they do not rule out a hard landing in 2024. Therefore, the risks remain.”

The geopolitical turmoil did not shock

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 had a big impact on asset markets and economies, but the correction was made that year. Supply chains were changed, infrastructure was built and energy prices fell; markets moved amid inherent risks in the queue, which are not subject to discounting. In October, the conflict between Israel and Hamas began and the associated threat to oil supplies sent energy prices soaring. But once again, against the backdrop of extreme geopolitical risk, it is difficult to appreciated, the markets simply moved on.

