10 wellness trends you should try in 2024

Here are 10 wellness trends that are going to be everywhere this year, from Blue Zone diets to vagus nerve stimulation.

January 13, 2024 16.10

Wellness trends evolve year after year, which is good news if you’re tired of shivering in the cold, drinking collagen drinks, or buying another gummy. CBD hoping it will dissolve your stress. Wellness trends in 2024 offer new ways to revitalize your routine. What’s going to be trendy in the wellness world this year?

To find out, we asked more than 260 experts to share their predictions on the most important wellness trends of 2024. Many of their answers pointed to the rise of artificial intelligence in the world of wellness, which will offer more precision to our nutrition and fitness routines. Others focus on cultural wellness practices, such as Peruvian spiritual cleansing. Whatever your case, these wellness trends can help you get out of your routine and try something new.

Here is a continuation of the 10 most important wellness trends for 2024, according to leading experts.

Vagus nerve stimulation

“I am seeing a huge increase in interest from the wellness community in the vagus nerve and how simply stimulating this cranial nerve can counteract our body’s fight or flight response. It is a crucial element that connects the brain to the body. “Simply stimulating this nerve through deep breathing, mindfulness and even humming or laughing has been shown to calm the body after the sympathetic nervous system triggers the fight or flight response and leaves a feeling of calm,” he said. Kelly Smith, yoga and meditation teacher, founder of Yoga For You and creator of the meditation journal “Mindful in Minutes.”

“This wellness trend is growing so fast that the hashtag ‘vagus nerve stimulation’ was viewed over 55 million times on TikTok.”

dream tourism

“The number one reason people want to travel next year is to rest and recharge, and we’re not surprised, given our guests’ growing interest in holistic wellness.. Today there is not only a growing number of wellness-oriented travelers, but also an expanded definition of “wellness.” We predict that sleep tourism—people seeking experiences like sleep-focused spa treatments, products like Tempo by Hilton’s power down amenities, and sleep-focused travel and accommodations—will gain momentum as a global trend. wellness in 2024,” says Amanda Al-Masri, vice president of wellness at Hilton. Sleep tourism is one of the top wellness trends for 2024.

Dolce Far niente

“One wellness trend we are seeing and certainly encouraging in 2024 is what we Italians call dolce far niente, or the sweetness of doing nothing,” said Andrea Quadrio Curzio, co-founder of QC Spa of Wonders, which offers 12 wellness spas. destination and seven wellness resorts around the world.

“As a society, we are overloaded with stress, schedules, and fatigue, leaving little room for joy and wonder, or open self-care. But we are beginning to see the pendulum swing in the other direction. We now aim to achieve the work-life balance that Italians are famous for, and practicing doing nothing – clearing your brain and your calendar – is the first step on the path to true wonder and relaxation.“.

Blue Zone Diets

“2024 will be the year people start dieting for longevity, with more individuals adopting the blue zone diet. There is enormous evidence that people in blue zones around the world live longer than average due to your diet and lifestyle. For example, in Okinawa, Japan, people are known to practice hara hachi bu, a concept that reminds them to eat mindfully and stop when their stomach is 80% full.“, afirma el Dr. Andrew S. Boxer, gastroenterlogo de Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey.

The aggregate: “I firmly believe in the gut-brain connection and the blue zone lifestyle corroborates this connection, illustrating the interrelationship between what we eat, our social relationships, how much we exercise and move, and the presence of spirituality in our lives.” I believe that the more we study the habits of individuals living in these blue zones, the more medicine will eventually demonstrate that adopting the blue zone diet and lifestyle is beneficial in reducing disease and, as a direct result, , to add years to one’s life.”

Cleanliness and spiritual hygiene

“In the last year, people have leaned towards spiritual well-being and intuition, so it is not surprising that in 2024 a greater emphasis on energy work as ‘spiritual hygiene’, especially clean, will appear as a well-being trend. derived from Latin American culture,” says Antoinnette Chirinos, a third-generation Peruvian intuitive healer and herbalist and founder of the Goddess of Avalon pharmacy. Spiritual cleansing is going to be popular in the wellness world this year.

“In cleansing sessions, energetic adjustments are made to restore balance to the body and chakras.. “We worked to reset the frequency, clear old beliefs, and create new ones,” he adds. “The cleanses, which one of my clients described as a spiritual oil change, attracted a large following, even among people unrelated to the church.” Latin culture. “People leave the session feeling lighter and at peace.”

Immersive ASMR

“Experiencing autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) – a relaxing, tingling sensation that comes from gentle, interpersonal moments, like watching a video of someone whispering into a microphone – will go from staring at flat computer screens to immersing yourself in the wearable technology in 2024,” said Craig Richard, PhD, professor of physiology at Shenandoah University, founder of ASMR University, and author of “Brain Tingles: The Secret to Triggering Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response for Improved Sleep, Stress Relief, and Head -to-Toe Euphoria”.

and continues: “While the growing product lines of augmented reality glasses, virtual reality glasses and other wearable displays are aimed primarily at gamers, ASMR enthusiasts are discovering that these products also offer an immersive ASMR experience. “Coupled with the possibility of haptic feedback clothing, experiencing ASMR in 2024 will be a top wellness trend and more technology-driven than ever.”

Therapeutic psychedelics

There is increasing data on the medical benefits of psychedelic substances such as MDMA and psilocybin (the active compound in “magic mushrooms”). Studies have shown that these drugs are effective in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, addiction, migraines, and other conditions.“says Dr. Anne Peled, surgeon and co-director of the Breast Care Center of Excellence at Sutter Health California Pacific Medical Center. Therapeutic psychedelics are going to be a big wellness trend in 2024.

The aggregate: “With a new drug application submitted to the FDA in late 2023 requesting approval of MDMA for the treatment of PTSD, people struggling with PTSD and other mental health conditions could soon have access to these drugs as part of their medical treatment plans. “As an oncologist who sees many patients struggle with anxiety and the effects of trauma, I am excited and hopeful that patients will soon be able to access these therapies safely and effectively through their mental health teams.”

Cycle synchronization

“A major wellness trend in 2024 is going to be cycle synchronization, the practice of linking your health and lifestyle habits to your menstrual cycle.. “Cycle timing encourages women to really listen to their bodies, and with so many period tracking apps available now, it’s easy to get started,” said Natalie Rose, certified personal trainer, Pilates instructor and founder of Body By Barre studio. .

“Gone are the labels of mood swings as ‘just part of being a woman’ and ignoring warning signs like painful cramps, low energy or bloating. Women can take back the power by controlling their cycle.” monthly. With Cycle Synchronization for Wellness in 2024, women will have information and knowledge about their menstrual cycle and how to balance hormones, reduce PMS, improve their mood and reduce stress levels.“.

AI-Driven Precision Nutricin

“In 2024, we will see significant growth in precision nutrition. Precision nutrition not only assesses a person’s health and dietary history to help people figure out what to eat for optimal health and disease prevention, “but also takes into account other biological markers and data from continuous glucose monitors, blood biomarkers and even wearables,” explained Melina Jampolis, MD, internist, certified medical nutrition specialist and medical director of AHARA. Wellness trends 2024: precision nutrition

“Analysis of the enormous amount of data generated with these numerous inputs can only be achieved with AI, which will lead to the creation of algorithms that provide much more specific nutritional recommendations at the individual level.“. As the medical and nutritional community begins to better understand the power of this precision to help people choose the best foods, dietary patterns and supplements for their unique biology, this will drive greater consumer interest and confidence in the field,” he added.

Rucking

“During the pandemic, millions of people discovered the benefits of regular walking for their mind, mood and body. Rucking (walking with a weighted backpack) will be one of the top wellness trends in 2024, as “People are looking to increase endurance, improve heart health, burn calories and strengthen bones.”

Although rucking was traditionally considered high intensity and only suitable for the fittest, new fitness brands will make rucking more accessible and widespread with weighted packs designed with different bodies in mind and with loads starting at lower weights. low and affordable,” said Joyce Shulman, author of “Walk Your Way to Better” and founder of 99 Walks and Jetti Fitness.

*With information from Forbes US