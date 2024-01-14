100-day war in Gaza ‘defiles our common humanity’ – UN

#100day #war #Gaza #defiles #common #humanity

“The mass deaths, destruction, displacement, hunger, bereavement and grief of the past 100 days have defiled our common humanity,” said UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini during a visit to the Gaza Strip.

“It has been 100 days since the devastating war that killed and displaced people in the Gaza Strip following horrific attacks by Hamas and other groups against people in Israel. It was 100 days of suffering and anxiety for the hostages and their families.”

The war began after an October 7 attack by Hamas that killed about 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to AFP estimates based on official Israeli figures.

Palestinian militants also kidnapped about 250 people, 129 of whom Israel says remain in the Gaza Strip.

After vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel launched an unrelenting bombardment and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip that has killed 23,843 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas government on Saturday.

