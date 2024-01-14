100 Days of War in Gaza Tarnishes Our Common Humanity

#Days #War #Gaza #Tarnishes #Common #Humanity

Jakarta –

The war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza entered its 100th day. A senior UN official said this war has tarnished humanity.

Reported by AFP, Sunday (14/1/2024) The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, said massive death and destruction had occurred. This war is also said to have caused hunger and sadness.

“The massive death, destruction, displacement, hunger, loss and sorrow of the last 100 days tarnished our common humanity,” said Philippe Lazzarini, in a statement as he visited the Gaza Strip.

Philippe said that now the conflict has been going on for 100 days. Philippe said this war also forced the people of Gaza to flee when attacks continued.

“It has been 100 days since the devastating war began, which killed and displaced people in Gaza, following horrific attacks by Hamas and other groups against people in Israel. It has been 100 days of trials and anxiety for the hostages and their families, ” he said.

