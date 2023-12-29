100 most important Lithuanian economic events of 2023 | Business

#important #Lithuanian #economic #events #Business

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

January

6 d. The Nordic Investment Bank has lent 100 million to the renewable energy company Enefit Green of the Estonian energy group Eesti Energia. EUR for the construction of wind parks in Lithuania and Finland and photovoltaic energy production capacity in Estonia.

12 d. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has finally decided that “Lietuvos geležinkeliai” (LTG) must pay 20 million. EUR fine for the section of Renge from Mažeikai to Latvia that was dismantled in 2008.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$