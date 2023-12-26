100 People Killed in Israeli Air Strike on Gaza on Christmas Eve

#People #Killed #Israeli #Air #Strike #Gaza #Christmas #Eve

At least 100 people were killed in a series of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Christmas Eve. The large number of deaths made the attack on Sunday (24/12) night to Monday (25/12) one of the deadliest nights in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out in early October.

As reported and Al Arabiya, Tuesday (26/12/2023), at least 70 people were killed as a result of Israeli air attacks on the Maghazi refugee camp located in the center of the Gaza Strip. The funeral for the dead victims was held on Monday (25/12) local time, attended by many Palestinians.

One of the residents named Ibrahim Youssef said his wife and four children, including a four-month-old baby, were trapped in the rubble after an Israeli airstrike hit their home in the Maghazi refugee camp area.

“What did they do wrong? Are there resistance fighters here?” asked Youssef, who was leaving when he heard the attack and rushed back to his house. He managed to save one of his children, but failed to reach the other.

The spokesperson for the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qidra, said that most of the victims killed in the Maghazi refugee camp area were women and children.

At least eight other people, according to Gaza health officials, were killed when Israeli planes and tanks launched dozens of attacks on houses and streets near the al-Bureij and al-Nusseirat areas.

Meanwhile, a separate report from medical officers in the Gaza Strip said Israeli airstrikes also hit the Khan Younis area in the southern part of the Palestinian enclave during the same time period. At least 23 people died as a result of the attack in Khan Younis.

Thus, a total of more than 100 people died as a result of a series of Israeli air attacks in the Gaza Strip overnight.

