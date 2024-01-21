100 Years after Vladimir Lenin’s Death, Are Russians Ignoring His Legacy?

#Years #Vladimir #Lenins #Death #Russians #Ignoring #Legacy

Vladimir Lenin’s legacy is increasingly ignored in Russia. Photo/

MOSCOW – For nearly a century after his death, Vladimir Lenin’s carefully preserved body lay in state in a specially built mausoleum on Red Square – a reminder of Russia’s communist past.

But the father of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution that founded the Soviet Union – and the 100th anniversary of his death – have been largely ignored by ordinary Russians.

Few official events are scheduled to mark the centenary on Sunday (22/1/2024), apart from the Communist Party’s ceremony at its mausoleum in the shadow of the Kremlin.

For President Vladimir Putin, who openly berated Lenin for his role in dividing the Russian Empire into states like Ukraine, this was a convenience.

Putin, now mired in a nearly two-year attack on Kyiv, instead defended Joseph Stalin – the man who led the Soviet Union to victory in World War II, and who swept aside all his political opponents in a years-long reign of terror.

100 Years after Vladimir Lenin’s Death, Are Russians Ignoring His Legacy?

1. Just a tourist attraction

Photo/

According to Channel News Asia, when Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov (Lenin) died on January 21, 1924, the Soviet authorities, on Stalin’s orders, began embalming his body and building a mausoleum.

This red and black polished stone temple has stood in the heart of Red Square since October 1930, and was home to Stalin’s body until 1961.

Also Read:  Analyst: Putin is openly laughed at

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Russians failed to destroy Ukraine’s energy grid: they talked about who will blow up the Russian system
The Russians failed to destroy Ukraine’s energy grid: they talked about who will blow up the Russian system
Posted on
Good news this week: We smoke less | Heroic student saves woman | Good news
Good news this week: We smoke less | Heroic student saves woman | Good news
Posted on
Nintendo Switch vs next Switch 2: price, characteristics, I compare the 2 consoles thanks to the latest information, leaks and rumors
Nintendo Switch vs next Switch 2: price, characteristics, I compare the 2 consoles thanks to the latest information, leaks and rumors
Posted on
DEM Party candidates have been announced in 14 districts
DEM Party candidates have been announced in 14 districts
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News