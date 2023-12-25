100,000 more families will qualify for mortgage relief

#families #qualify #mortgage #relief

The Spanish Government will foreseeably approve in the last Council of Ministers of the year a new threshold so that some 100,000 families with income of up to 37,800 euros per year can qualify for mortgage relief measures, from which so far not even 7,000 homes have benefited.

Currently, these measures are reserved for those who have mortgages at a variable rate and incomes of up to 29,400 euros and until October the banks had received 55,000 requests from clients, of which only 12% had been approved.

The idea of ​​the Executive is to introduce these changes to, in the words of the economic vice president, Nadia Calvinooffer a safety net and allow more families to opt for freezing their mortgage payment for 12 months, extending the repayment period of up to seven years and, in cases of incomes below 25,200 euros, it would include a lack of two years.

They also want to maintain it in 2024 the suspension of all commissions of early amortization of mortgage loans from variable rate to fixed rate and conversions from variable rate to mixed rate are also included.

Once the measures extended to 2024 are completed, a permanent ceiling of 0.05% will be established on the commissions applicable to changes from variable to fixed or mixed rate mortgages.

On the other hand, the Government of Pedro Sánchez has also decided to promote “before the end of the year” a legal change to prohibit banks from charging commissions for withdrawing cash at the counter from those over 65 years of age or disabled people.

Although most entities no longer charge seniors for withdrawing cash over the counter, as the entity itself recognized Nadia Calvinothe Spanish Executive believes that it is advisable to have legal protection to guarantee that no entity charges any elderly or disabled person.