100,000 People Agree to Expel Israel’s Ambassador to Britain

GAZA – An online petition to expel Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, over her support for “destroying” Gaza has now gathered more than 100,000 signatures.

The Change.org petition, filed less than a month ago, states that the role of political envoys is to foster good relations between countries, and they should face consequences if they do otherwise.

“This petition is not against Israel or its people, but against actions that have the potential to endanger the fabric of our society,” reads the petition, reported by Al Jazeera.

Hotovely made some highly controversial comments regarding how much, if not all, of Gaza would need to be razed to destroy Hamas and its vast network of underground tunnels.

“Do you have any other solutions to destroy the underground tunnel city? “This is the place where the fighters hide, where they keep all their ammunition,” he said last week. That was said after a British radio host asked if he supported “the destruction of all of Gaza, every building in it?”

Previously, Hotovely claimed that all mosques and schools in the Gaza Strip have access to the tunnels, stressing the need to destroy them and related infrastructure.

Hotovely made this statement when answering a question from journalist Iain Dale on LBC Radio.

Responding to a question about his previous statements rejecting a two-state solution, Hotovely argued that it was the Palestinian side, which rejects any plans and does not want Jews in the Palestinian territories, that opposes a two-state solution.

“I think to be clear, the Palestinians have refused every time they have been offered a state of their own since 1948. They want to replace the Jewish state. They don’t want to have a country after Israel. They want to replace Israel and this is part of the problem,” he said.